Assistant Warehouse Keeper
2024-08-08
Job description
Take the chance for an exciting adventure in the north, with rich free time full of unique nature experiences, and a working day where you can make a difference for the transition to a sustainable world! In Skellefteå there are jobs of the future, but also fantastic opportunities for outdoor life, culture and getting to know people from all over the world.
Right now we are looking for assistant warehouse keepers to work onsite at one of Europe's most exciting and modern workplaces. As an assistant warehouse keeper you will primarily be operating the forklift by loading and unloading, arranging material and keeping inventory.
Responsibilities
Driving forklift
Loading and unloading
Arranging material
Keeping inventory
Qualifications
Forklift license
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
About the company
Tvent doo Beograd - Filial Sweden
Termovent is part of Swiss corporation Arbonia Group, recently acquired by Midea Group. Mother company in Serbia with Branch in Sweden called Tvent. In thirty years in the HVAC area (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), we are committed to creating ideal working conditions with minimal costs and development of products that meet the rigorous requirements of today's quality and energy efficiency practices. While being dedicated to principles of sustainable development, we are striving for the future development of our company.
In addition to manufacturing and installation of Air Handling Units, Termovent's production range includes design, production and installation of a modular panel system used in the field of cleanroom technology (GMP classes A, B, C and D). Not only does our production capacity speak volumes about our company, but also the references we have acquired so far working with numerous global leading partners. Ersättning
