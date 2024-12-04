Assistant To The Vice Presidents Ppso Heavy Duty Vehicle Range And Spp
2024-12-04
As the Assistant to both VPs HDV Range and SPP within PPSO, you will be a member of both Leadership Teams. You will play an important role in making our both PPSO functions run efficiently supporting the two VPs and their respective Leadership teams, ensuring that communication flows well to the team of about 130 people in our dynamic and fast-paced environment.
The role has the responsibility to assist and support the 2 Vice Presidents with administrative tasks and day-to-day office activities and representing PPSO organization in some internal fora.
What you will do:
As an Assistant, you will work closely with the VPs in planning and organizing their agendas. Your responsibilities will include obtaining and organizing information for use in conferences, speeches, and reports as requested by the VPs. You will also be involved in editing, proofing, formatting, document design/production, form filling, and data entry. Additionally, you will schedule and coordinate meetings, including all-employee meetings and leader dialogues for HDV and SPP, and assist in management meetings such as department meetings, strategy days, and AMG meetings for Sweden.
You will be responsible for scheduling meetings, preparing agendas, and identifying, prioritizing, and surfacing topics and issues that require the VPs' attention, along with suggestions for mitigation or resolution. Making travel arrangements and preparing expense reports for the VPs will also be part of your duties. Furthermore, you will receive and relay messages from internal and external sources, managing the time and interactions the VPs have with these sources.
Administrative tasks such as EBD orders, coding invoices, mail forms, and Fieldglass, as well as approvals in Faros and Origo, will be part of your role. Additionally, you will create communication materials across our respective functions, including presentations, newsletters, podcasts, and films.
You will be member of PPSO Sweden Health and Wellbeing team, and Sweden office team. Collaborating with other assistants network and key stakeholders both inside GTT and across Volvo Group will be a key part of your role.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be service minded and experienced in handling a wide range of administrative duties and support. You will be working in a high pace international environment that requires you to be well organized, flexible, and able to cooperate from time to time with people in a global context.
We also want you to have:
• High ability to work independently with general supervision.
• Good judgment of priorities to organize and structure a wide range of issues in the most efficient way
• Ability to take ownership of the tasks and ability to develop needed knowledge of the organization (i.e., financial processes, authorization processes, etc.)
• Relevant education or experience from similar positions
• Fluent written and verbal English skills
• Excellent IT skills and ability to learn and use new IT tools and methods
• Experienced in senior stakeholder management, communication, and collaboration skills
• Proactive mindset and comfort with ambiguity to identify and solve issues
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travelling.
Last application date 22nd of december, interviews will start early january.
If you have any question, please contact:
Stephane Veyne, Vice President HDV Range, stephane.veyne@volvo.com
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
