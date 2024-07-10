Assistant to the IT department Production & Logistics IT
2024-07-10
Do you want to be a proactive member of the departments management team, drive projects within your area of responsibility, support with follow up of the strategic work and communication to the department? Do you like taking initiatives and finding solutions? Do you love the variation of work tasks, such a as one day helping out with day-to-day operations and the next day zooming out to have a broader perspective? Then please read more here.
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Production and Logistics IT (P&L IT) build and provide IT and Solutions for Scania 's Global production and logistics organization. We are about 250 co-workers based in Sweden.
Your assignment
As the department assistant you are part of the departments management team. You will be the local point for managers and people across the whole department. Your responsibilities will span from administrative, operational to strategic levels.
Specifically, you will
• Manage the day-to-day operations of the department (i.e. access management, order devices, travel management etc)
• Collaborate closely with the department manager.
• Participate in management meetings, taking notes and summarizing decisions
• Communicate essential information to the department.
• Drive projects within your area of responsibility.
Your profile
You are driven, adaptable and enjoy a work-environment where change is part of the daily work. You are proactive and take great responsibility for both your own work and the company's goals & vision. We believe you recognize yourself in the following competences;
• Service minded
• Result oriented
• Willingness to learn
• Collaborative
• Structured
• Self-going
In this role you are fluent in English and Swedish both written and spoken.
You have probably worked as a team assistant or similar for at least a couple of years or more. As a person you are flexible, communicative and outgoing. Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Power Point, Excel etc) is essential for success in this role.
What we offer
We offer a competitive salary, flexible working hours, and an educational establishment with courses and programs to develop your skills. As a Scania employee, we also offer you benefits such as a company car, bonus, parental benefits, and a Health Centre with a gym, classes, and much more. If you live in Stockholm we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job express
Information and Application
If you have specific questions regarding the position! Please contact Sirpa Södereng (IT Director Production & Logistics IT), 08-55370257 or Victoria Pethrus (HR Business Partner), 08 55351677
Please note that during the vacation period there will be a delay in responding your inquiries. We appreciate your understanding.
Interviews will be scheduled continuously after the vacation period, so don't hesitate to apply. We are looking forward to reading your application, the last day to apply is 2024-08-25
For more information about the recruitment process, contact Josephine Ivstam, Talent Acquisition Specialist mail: Josephine.ivstam@scania.com
If the position requires it, a background check will be conducted Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8796540