Assistant Ship Electrotechnical Officers (m/f/d)
TT-Line AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Trelleborg
2026-05-05
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TT-Line AB i Trelleborg
, Vellinge
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Assistant Ship Electrotechnical Officers (m/f/d)
Are you a recent graduate or just beginning your electrotechnical career at sea? Join TT-Line as a Assistant Electrotechnical Officer (ETO) and take the first step toward a dynamic and rewarding future in the maritime industry.
Looking for our vessel Akka until the end of the charter period (end of the year).
Your Key Responsibilities:
As an Assistant ETO, you will work closely with experienced engineering officers and gradually take on greater responsibility as your skills develop. Key duties include:
Supporting electrical maintenance and repair tasks under supervision
Learning and assisting with the ship's Planned Maintenance System (PMS)
Participating in shipboard emergency drills and safety procedures
Reporting technical issues, safety concerns, or equipment faults to the Chief Engineer
Your Profile:
We are seeking motivated and safety-focused individuals who meet the following criteria:
A degree or diploma in electrotechnical systems or marine engineering
STCW-compliant certification (mandatory)
Solid understanding of maritime safety practices and shipboard systems
Strong communication skills in spoken and written English
A genuine interest in building a long-term maritime career
Your Future with Us:
Structured 2/2 Rotation- Enjoy a consistent schedule that supports a healthy work-life balance
International Work Environment- Be part of a diverse, professional team operating modern Ro-Pax vessels
Career Development- Clear pathways for growth in a flat, forward-thinking organization
Meaningful Work- Contribute directly to the safe, efficient operation of vessels and onboard services
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
CV
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW & ETO certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Anette.Wugk@ttline.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-124251". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tt-Line AB
(org.nr 556063-7828)
231 61 TRELLEBORG Arbetsplats
TT-Line Kontakt
Anette Wugh Anette.Wugk@ttline.se 031 388 47 76 Jobbnummer
9891116