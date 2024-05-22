Assistant Service & Delivery Responsible at SEB
2024-05-22
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we are innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Are you eager to kickstart your career in IT and infrastructure? We are looking for an assistant Service & Delivery Responsible (SDR) focusing on contract and vendor management to join our Area Services team within the Infrastructure & Security area. You will play a significant role in the future delivery and development of infrastructure offerings at SEB.
Infrastructure & Security is part of an area within SEB's Technology division. They aim to provide SEB with world-class infrastructure services within; Data Centers, Networks, Storage, Virtualization, Key & Encryption, Web Application Firewalls, Remote Access, and Log. The team, Area Services, is accountable for vendor management, contract management, finance, and service development within this area.
About the job
As an Assistant Service & Delivery Responsible, you will support our team of experienced SDRs and gain a comprehensive understanding of our area of responsibility. You will work with a portfolio of IT services throughout their lifecycle, from development to sunset. New regulations and directives require us to continuously enhance our knowledge of our suppliers and update our contracts annually. You and your colleagues will manage contracts, vendor relations, finances, and licenses, all in line with compliance requirements and regulations. In the long run, the ambition is for you to manage your service portfolio within Infrastructure and Security.
Responsibilities:
• Supporting in managing contracts and vendor relations, including procurement and renegotiations, to meet internal and external demands.
• Support with budget, pricing of the services, and ensuring that financial targets are met.
• Support in license management to ensure efficient, compliant, and sustainable delivery.
• Support the work to ensure that legal and compliance requirements are met.
• Establish and evolve new and current vendor governance management structures
Who are you?
We are looking for candidates who have recently graduated or have a few years of relevant work experience. The most important thing for us is to find a candidate with the right mindset and willingness to learn. We highly value:
• Good organizing skills, attention to detail, courage to communicate and ask questions
• Service mindset, ability to work under pressure and take proactive ownership of tasks
• A natural ability to build social networks and enjoy getting to know people
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English
• Legal and compliance skills and interest
• A team player who is eager to learn and willing to take ownership
It is an advantage, but not a requirement if you have experience or knowledge from
• Service management and service delivery
• ICT skills and are interested in different technical solutions and development.
• Contract and vendor management including establishing governance of partnerships
• Driving and owning IT services from a strategic, tactical, or operational view
• Finance work such as budget responsibility and a business case-driven approach is an advantage
