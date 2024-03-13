Assistant Program Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
The Program & Project Management department, as a part of the Business Unit Ground Combat, is primarily responsible for the execution of customer contracts and development projects regarding the product families Carl-Gustaf, AT4 and NLAW.
This responsibility includes invoicing, cash flow, gross margin and profitability for orders taken. It also includes delivering development projects in time, on budget with satisfactorily quality in agreement with the internal Project Owners. Additionally, the department plays an important role in the Win Business process ensuring that future offerings to customers are taking into account the operations ability to satisfy the customer.
Ground Combat invests in product development based on market needs, with cutting edge technology. Our products are extremely sought after on the market place and we have a very wide customer base.
Your Role
As an Assistant Program Manager, you will be responsible for supporting one or several Program Managers in the execution of contracts (customer orders) with product deliveries to several Ground Combat markets internationally. You may also coordinate and execute parts of contracts in close collaboration with a Program Manager, and with time, increase your responsibility to lead the execution yourself.
Your role includes support in the following areas:
* Ensuring that the time schedule, budget and other contractual commitments agreed with the customer are kept.
* Leading the program teams, consisting of members from for example production, purchasing, development and quality, to ensure the progress of the execution at hand.
* Initiating, maintaining and developing relationships internally and with the customers.
* Participating in and leading activities with focus on continuous improvements within the Program & Project Management department of Ground Combat.
* Occasionally needed; travel nationally and internationally.
Your Profile
Knowledge and Skills desired:
* Good people skills and a team player mindset with the drive to deliver and learn
* Ability to run several activities in parallel with great structure
* Advanced communication and presentation skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Experience from cross functional work with stakeholders from many different departments
* Experience from working closely with customers, internal or external
* A degree in a technical, financial, managerial or similar field is an advantage
* Cultural awareness working with stakeholders globally is an advantage
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Ersättning
