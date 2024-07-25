Assistant Professor to The Wallenberg Wood Science Center
Are your passionate about creating novel materials for a sustainable future? The Wallenberg Wood Science Center (WWSC) seeks to recruit an Assistant Professor in Fundamental Characterization and Modelling of Biomass with a strong scientific track record and desire to develop their independent research career in a highly diverse, multidisciplinary and collaborative environment.
A leading scientist will be recruited with focus on cutting edge experimental or theoretical characterization methods or in-depth modelling of biomass and key phenomena around its processing and valorization such as extractability of polymers or accessibility of enzymes. The successful candidate is not expected to focus on both, theory and experiment, but should instead demonstrate a specific research track. The successful candidate will receive a generous start up package, which will provide the opportunity to build an independent research line on advanced methodologies for characterization of the plant cell wall and its components, of processing methods and of the obtained materials. The candidate is expected to build a research group with expertise in one of the following areas: molecular characterization of biomass and polymer interactions, correlative electron microscopy, scattering techniques (including synchrotron-based X-ray scattering techniques) or soft matter modelling such as molecular dynamics simulations.
The position as Assistant Professor in Fundamental Characterization and Modelling of Biomass
WWSC is a leading research center with focus on creating new sustainable materials using wood as the starting point. Our mission is to create knowledge, scientific excellence and develop critical competence for innovative value creation from trees. WWSC is a collaboration between Chalmers, KTH and Linköping University and is funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
The WWSC team at Chalmers consists of 10 professors from a wide range of both fundamental and applied disciplines ranging from biology, chemistry and physics to biotechnology, chemical engineering and materials science. WWSC strives to ensure and maintain a balance in terms of gender and diversity.
The Assistant Professor position is tenure-track. WWSC offers financial support for the position for four (4) years, a start-up grant for establishing the research lab, instrumentation as well as PhD student position/s and/or Postdoc position/s, which together amounts to a total of 19 MSEK. Further, WWSC, in collaboration with the host department, offers relocation support, mentoring and a leadership development package. The university and host department will assume the long-term responsibility of support as tenured faculty. At Chalmers you will have access to world-class research infrastructure including instrumentation for advanced materials characterization such as electron microscopy, X-ray scattering and NMR as well as wood, plastic and composite processing facilities.
Chalmers University of Technology and WWSC welcome a multidisciplinary approach to this position, in line with our organizational structure and tradition of collaboration across departments and external engagement with industry and society. We seek to recruit a talented scientist with a promising academic track record. The host department for this position will be decided in dialogue with the selected candidate and the departments that today participate in WWSC: Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Industrial and Materials Science, Biology and Biological Engineering, Physics and Microtechnology and Nanoscience.
Major responsibilities
* Active engagement in research, developing a distinct line of research through independent research projects.
• Active contribution to education on all levels (normally comprises less than 20% of full-time duties).
• Supervision of masters and doctoral students.
• Seek external research funding.
• Take part in joint departmental and university-wide tasks.
• Take part in WWSC related tasks.
• Take part in international collaborations on a high scientific level.
• Collaboration with other research groups.
• Dissemination of research results and outreach to society.
Contract terms
The appointment as Assistant Professor is a four-year, entry-level, faculty position with tenure track, whereby you will acquire both pedagogical and research qualifications. An Assistant Professor is expected to improve the ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, to publish scientific articles, and to develop skills in teaching and supervision, by means of both practical training and independent study. The aim is to achieve the level of Associate Professor within four years and, if successful, you will be offered a permanent faculty position at Chalmers. One assessment will be conducted after two years, and an additional assessment for granting tenure will be conducted in conjunction with the period of appointment reaching its conclusion.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please click here to read more about the application procedure and apply.
Application deadline: 23 September, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Christian Müller christian.muller@chalmers.se
, +46 31 772 2790
Lisbeth Olssonlisbeth.olsson@chalmers.se
, +46 31 772 3805
Merima Hasanimerima.hasani@chalmers.se
, +46 31 772 2996
