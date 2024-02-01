Assistant Professor in Urban and regional environments
2024-02-01
The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of our ambitions, Chalmers seeks curious and creative individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with innovative research ideas who seek scientific freedom to pursue their aspirations.
A four-year tenure track position is provided with a generous start-up package, relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to further your development as research leader and teacher. Through our cross-departmental Areas of Advance, you will have the opportunity to find collaborations and grow networks both within the university and with our industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we are committed to improve diversity in our faculty, and encourage applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during March - June, and interviews are planned for August - September 2024. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2025.
You can find more information about these positions here: Change the world your way (chalmers.se)
Urban and regional environments: Advancing socio-technical transformation and bridging boundaries
When addressing the challenges related to a sustainable transformation of our societies, research on urban and regional environments is needed. All scales need to be addressed, as they are functionally coupled to and impact each other, and many different aspects need to be considered. This includes global, regional, urban, and rural landscapes - with a diversity of perspectives and approaches.
To develop new knowledge and socio-technical solutions relevant for practice, it is crucial to strengthen academic research understanding of urban and regional environments and the fields in-between. These challenges call for approaches including a diversity of subjects, where perspectives from the social sciences and humanities are as important as the discussion on necessary technological and ecological transformations towards a more sustainable path. There is also an urgent need for transdisciplinary and collaborative approaches to integrate and make use of different kinds of knowledge, from various disciplines, professions, and civil society.
With this call, Chalmers aims at further strengthening its research and expertise within Urban and Regional Environments. The academic field is broad, and potential topics for research include: socio-ecological and socio-technical transformations and change processes, across spatial scales; geology and geotechnics; regional and urban planning; sustainable use of land for meeting societal needs for food, clean water, and biomass resources; justice, governance and organization; critical social/environmental perspectives on architecture and the built environment; circular economy; environmental systems analysis; climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation.
Chalmers is official partner of New European Bauhaus initiative. Our research community is also actively involved in a wide range of national initiatives, centres, and local platforms such as Urban Futures connecting urban and regional research and practice, centre for management in the building sector (CMB), centre for housing architecture (CBA), centre for health care architecture (CVA), competence centre for sustainable treatment of contaminated materials and environments (Frist), platform for collaboration in drinking water research (DRICKS), Digital Twin Cities Centre (DTCC), the Swedish Life Cycle Centre, and the National Research Infrastructure for Data Visualization InfraVis.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences. The university has 3 000 employees and 10 000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture.
With scientific excellence as a basis, through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with industry and society. Chalmers was founded in 1829 and our motto is Avancez - forward. Ersättning
