Assistant Professor in Theoretical Foundations of AI (Tenure Track)
2023-04-27
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for an Assistant Professor position focused on the theoretical foundations of AI.
Research into the theoretical foundations of AI has never been more important, given the transformative impact AI technologies have on the world. This position is intended to focus on the fundamental understanding of deep neural networks, how and why these generalize, the power and limitations of generative AI, and related foundational issues in modern AI-grounded in rigorous statistical, probabilistic, and optimisation techniques. As an Assistant Professor in this field, you will be at the forefront of deciphering the inner workings of AI algorithms, contributing to our understanding of these powerful tools and shaping their development.
We are seeking candidates with a deep commitment to excellence in teaching and research, as well as demonstrated potential for outstanding scholarship. Your area of research lies within mathematical foundations of AI centered in theoretical computer science. As an Assistant Professor, you will develop and lead an active research program, supervise doctoral students, and teach and mentor at all levels within the department's educational programs. We expect you to engage in academic collaborations, forge strong connections both nationally and internationally, and attract and secure research funding from national and international funding agencies. Valuing collegiality, we envision you as an active and inspiring contributor to a thriving and diverse academic environment.
About the position
The Assistant Professor position is research focused, involving around 20 percent of teaching duties. A generous start-up package accompanies the appointment, providing funding for the recruitment of a research group.
The position is part of the program on mathematics for artificial intelligence within the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) - Sweden's largest individual research program ever and a significant national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education, and faculty recruitment. As a member of the WASP Faculty, you will join an esteemed network of researchers in Sweden.
The position is hosted by the Data Science and AI division, one of four academic divisions in the department. The other divisions are Computer and Network Systems, Computing Science, and Interaction Design and Software Engineering.
Qualifications
• Doctoral degree in Computer Science or other relevant area (e.g. Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Physics or similar), not older than 7 years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for longer periods resulting from documented parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• Post-doctoral appointment or an equivalent qualification, preferably at a university, institute, or organization other than where you completed your PhD studies.
• Sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
For a full description of the qualification requirements for an Assistant professor position at Chalmers, please consult our Appointment regulations, Chapter 6.4.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
An Assistant Professor is expected to improve their ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, to publish scientific articles, and to develop their skills in teaching and supervision, by means of both practical training and independent study. The aim is to achieve the level of Associate Professor within four years and, if successful, you will be offered a permanent faculty position at Chalmers.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230211 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
Please follow the instructions for compiling an application for a research and teaching position at Chalmers.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
One page where you:
- Introduce yourself
- Describe your motivation for applying to this position and what attracts you about Chalmers
- Describe how you support your colleagues and bring about a good working environment
- Include names and full contact information of two references that we can contact
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
- Your CV (please see the CV guidelines).
• Include a list of publications.
Research and teaching statement: (Please name the document as: Research statement, Family name, Ref. number)
One to three pages where you:
- Describe your previous research and teaching experience and focus
- State your future research and teaching goals and focus
- Describe how you complement our existing competences and how you could create synergies between our existing research groups
Required documents:
- Certificate or Diploma verifying your doctoral degree
- Verification of leave, if relevant
- Documents verifying awards and recognitions stated in your CV, leadership or teaching activities, etc, and other documents relevant to support your application
- Copies of a maximum of five relevant publications that cannot be accessed via your ORCID, Scopus ID or ResearcherID, if relevant.
Application deadline: 2023-05-28
For questions, please contact:
Kolbjörn Tunström, Head of Division, Data Science and AI (DSAI)
