Assistant Professor in Materials & Manufacturing- Light metal Casting
2023-10-10
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University.
We offer attractive education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct research in several areas. As a collaborative school, we spread knowledge to the surrounding society and co-develop new technology. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities).
The department of Materials and Manufacturing today consists of about 40 researchers and PhD students with a background in material science, chemistry, mechanics, and physics. The research is interdisciplinary and includes the whole chain from casting to coating process and from materials science to material properties and characterization as well as modelling and simulation. There are four main research areas that work closely: aluminium and other light alloys, cast iron, surface technology and simulation and optimisation technology. They form a cutting-edge research group at Jönköping University and School of Engineering and have a well-equipped experimental lab for both manufacturing processes and materials characterisation. Besides their fundamental research requirements, most of our research projects are industrial oriented and involve high-tech industrial partners.
Our offer to you
An Assistant Professor position is offered within the aluminium and light alloys research group. We expect you to have a research background in metallurgy of aluminium alloys with main focus on component casting, metal quality, alloy development, aluminium-based metal matrix composites, mechanical testing and comprehensive material characterisation.
As a researcher in this group, you will be dealing with:
- Aluminium alloys for component casting and alloy development
- Comprehensive material characterisation with a variety of techniques (mechanical, thermo-physical, wear, microscopy, and related data analysis)
- Close collaboration with foundries and aluminium industry.
You will also take part in teaching at undergraduate and graduate level. It is meritorious if you are able to teach in Swedish or soon will be able to do it.
It is expected of you to support the group activities and promote good cooperation and climate in the group.
Your profile
We are looking for candidates with a PhD in materials engineering or equivalent (mechanical, chemical or industrial engineering) and who have master's and bachelor's degrees in materials engineering.
You have outstanding background in aluminium alloys and aluminium-based composites, experience in electron microscopy techniques, characterisation methods for mechanical and thermophysical properties, and related data analysis.
To succeed and thrive in the role, we see it as necessary that you are a driven team player, structured and responsible with a genuine interest and curiosity in the subject. Which also requires a flexible work approach, be resilient to external stresses and be able to manage multiple work tasks simultaneously. It is also important to have good communication and collaboration skills when working together with students and staff.
Jönköping University and the School of Engineering has an international focus, which requires thriving in a multicultural environment and English proficiency for teaching and research tasks, both in writing and orally.
Furthermore, it is considered meritorious if you have:
- experience from supervision of PhD students
- passed course in supervision of PhD students
- you own established network within Swedish and European foundry industry
For complete eligibility requirements for a position as a Assistant Professor at Jönköping University, see the applicable parts of the "Regulations for the employment of teachers at Jönköping University"- https://ju.se/about-us/employment-regulations-for-teachers
Information
The position is a permanent employment of 100%, starting by 2024-02-01, or by agreement.
Annual working time for teachers according to the university's collective agreement. The University of Jönköping implements individual salary setting.
As an employee, you are entitled to favourable benefits regulated in Swedish law and agreements, as well as the benefits offered by Jönköping University, visit https://ju.se/en/about-us/work-at-jonkoping-university/jonkoping-university-as-a-workplace.html
The School of Engineering encourages applications of both female and male applicants. We are actively working for a more balanced distribution between male and female researchers/teachers. We value having an organization made up of diverse skills, experiences, and abilities, which is why we encourage applications from all backgrounds. We are committed to equality and diversity within our organization.
Welcome with your application, no later than 2023-10-31.
Your application is preferred in PDF format through our recruitment system and should include:
- personal cover letter motivating your interest for the position and expectation and vision for your academic career,
- CV,
- attested credentials,
- attested certificates and doctoral degree diploma,
- two (2) references.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts.
