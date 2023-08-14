Assistant Professor in BA, with specialization in Accounting and/or Finance
2023-08-14
Jönköping International Business School (JIBS) offers an international and team-oriented workplace with competitive education programmes, across Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral levels, as well as a thriving research environment and many opportunities for personal development.
The organizational language is English. JIBS is an institution double accredited by EQUIS and AACSB and ranked on the Financial Times list of the top European Business Schools. Jönköping International Business School is part of Jönköping University (JU). We are located in the city of Jönköping in the south of Sweden at a convenient city campus in an environmentally friendly and safe environment with plenty of sports and outdoor activities nearby.
Our mission is to advance the theory and practice of business and policy, with a specific focus on entrepreneurship, ownership, and renewal. Our guiding principles are to be 'international at heart', 'entrepreneurial in mind', and 'responsible in action'. These principles cut across our mission and all our activities. They signal the role we wish to play in business, academia, and society, as educator and as employer, as well as what core values we convey to our stakeholders.
The research at JIBS is, to a large extent, conducted within one of or across its three research centres:
CeFEO - Centre for Family Entrepreneurship and Ownership: Its mission is to combine academic excellence and practical relevance on family businesses, family entrepreneurship, and ownership topics. https://center.hj.se/center/cefeo.html
CEnSE - Centre for Entrepreneurship and Spatial Economics: Its purpose is to organize, support, and carry out innovative, high-quality, basic, as well as policy-relevant research on entrepreneurship and spatial economics. https://ju.se/center/cense.html
MMTC - Media, Management, and Transformation Centre: Takes interest in the business and industry implications triggered by the driving forces of digitalization, sustainability, and globalization. This includes the study of the market dynamics, innovations, and strategic responses in the media and other industries. https://mmtc.se/center/mmtc.html
The position
We offer a full-time and permanent position as Assistant Professor in Business Administration with specialization in accounting (including management accounting) and/or finance. The position comprises education activities, research, societal engagement and service to JIBS. We are looking for new colleagues interested in contributing to our vibrant academic milieu who are committed to student learning, conducting rigorous and relevant research and are engaged with business and society at large. Teaching is primarily campus-based, performed in English, and distributed over the academic year.
We offer an equal and inclusive workplace, and we strongly encourage applications from persons with diverse backgrounds (gender, ethnic background, and nationality). As an employee, you are entitled to favourable benefits regulated in Swedish law and agreements, as well as the benefits offered by Jönköping University. Collective agreements and individual salary settings are applicable. Employment starts 1st of November 2023 or at the earliest convenience.
Qualifications
To be eligible for a position as an Assistant Professor at JIBS, you must have been awarded a doctorate degree in business administration or a closely related field and have prior teaching experience in higher education equivalent to one year of fulltime teaching.
We are looking for applicants with a collegial attitude and a willingness to build not only their own CVs but also contribute to the ongoing development of the organization. It is meritorious if you have a track record of highly ranked journal publications (AJG3 or above) or articles in the process of being published in such journals. Successful applicants need to demonstrate the ability to perform high-quality research and teaching.
We expect you to be fluent in English and prefer applicants to have a strong international profile. In the selection process, we will put great value on your aptness to the organization, including flexibility, communication skills, quality awareness, and ability to collaborate and build relationships. Also, we will assess your potential to develop and lead education and research. You should be willing and able to contribute to a dynamic academic environment, join one or more of the JIBS' research centres, and be present at JIBS throughout the year. Particularly relevant to the position is an interest and suitability to teach management accounting, governance, entrepreneurial finance, and/or research methodology.
For a full description of eligibility and the recruitment process, see "Appointment Procedure at Jönköping University." https://ju.se/about-us/employment-regulations-for-teachers
Please submit your application no later than 2023-09-14.
Your application is preferred in PDF format through our recruitment system and should include:
- A personal cover letter motivating your interest and suitability for the position including your view on how your specialization fits with JIBS's focus areas for research (entrepreneurship, ownership and renewal) and how you would be able to collaborate with one or two of JIBS's research centres (CeFEO, CEnSE and MMTC).
- CV
- Attested certificates and diploma
- Three (3) References
- Publication list stating AJG-leven when applicable
- Dissertation
- Five (5) Academic articles
- Pedagogic portfolio including your pedagogic approach and courses previously thought with specifications of your role and course level
Jönköping International Business School Kontakt
Emilia Florin Samuelsson +4636-101000 Jobbnummer
