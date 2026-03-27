Assistant Professor - in the New Space economy
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition, Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. Through Chalmers' cross-departmental Space platform, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
You can find more information about these positions here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in the New Space economy
Human activities in space are undergoing rapid transformation. The global space sector is expanding beyond traditional government-led programs giving rise to a dynamic ecosystem of commercial actors, start-ups and new services. This emerging "New Space" economy creates new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and business development across areas such as satellite systems, satellite navigation, PNT (positioning-navigation-time), earth observation, communication technologies and space-enabled services that address major societal challenges.
Chalmers University of Technology will recruit one Assistant Professor in the area of space-related innovation and entrepreneurship. The successful candidate is expected to establish and lead an internationally competitive research program at the intersection of space technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and to contribute to high-quality education at undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels. We particularly welcome candidates with a background in innovation management, entrepreneurship, industrial organisation or related fields, with demonstrated interest in space-related technologies or sectors.
Research and education related to space activities at Chalmers address technological, industrial and societal aspects of the evolving space sector. We aim to understand and support the development of the New Space ecosystem in a global context, with relevance to European and international space systems. This includes research on business models, innovation processes, industrial organisation, entrepreneurship and socio-technical transitions related to space technologies and space-enabled services. This position offers a unique opportunity to shape a new interdisciplinary research area at the intersection of space and innovation, and to contribute to Chalmers' role in the evolving global space economy.
Within and across these areas, we seek to develop new knowledge that enables the creation, scaling and implementation of innovations that are competitive and sustainable in the New Space economy.
Space activities at Chalmers are supported by strong interdisciplinary research environments and close collaboration with industry and public actors. Located in the Gothenburg region, an emerging hub for space-related activities, Chalmers contributes to national and international space initiatives through research, education and infrastructure such as the national Onsala Space Observatory, which connects Sweden to European and global space science and space geodesy networks. Researchers also benefit from access to Chalmers' strong innovation ecosystem, including the Chalmers Ventures startup environment, which supports the development and scaling of deep-tech companies. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a strong and growing research environment and to shape future developments in New Space through cutting-edge research and collaboration.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
Read more about the qualifications at Chalmers' vacancy page:https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14711&rmlang=UK
What we offer
Read more on Chalmers website.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmers' vacancy page. https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14711&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact:
Rüdiger Haas rudiger.haas@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823292