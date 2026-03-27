Assistant Professor - Advancing sustainable energy
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition,Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. Through Chalmers' cross-departmental Areas of Advance, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
You can find more information about these positions here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing sustainable energy
The deployment of low-cost renewable electricity is one of the defining opportunities of our time. The development of new energy systems and technologies is transforming how energy is converted and used across society and industry.
Chalmers will recruit one Assistant Professor within Energy, a national strategic research area. The successful candidate is expected to contribute to research and education that support the transition towards sustainable energy systems, connect to aspects of our existing research while adding distinctive new perspectives.
Research and education at Chalmers address key challenges in future energy systems, including electrification of industry and transport, power electronics and high-voltage technologies, energy infrastructure, electro-fuels, and other electro-technologies for industrial processes.
Within and across these areas, we develop new technologies and system-level knowledge that contribute to the accelerated replacement of fossil resources in industry and society.
Chalmers hosts several national competence centres relevant to this transition, including the Swedish Electricity Storage and Balancing Centre, the Swedish Electromobility Centre, Tech for H2, as well as co-leading the Swedish Wind Centre. These centres are co-financed by public funding and industry and provide strong platforms for collaborative research and innovation. Chalmers also has a long tradition of close collaboration with industry, creating strong opportunities for research with direct relevance for the development and implementation of sustainable energy technologies.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
You hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field, obtained within seven years before the application deadline. Exceptions to the seven-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave or military service.
You have demonstrated independent, high-quality research and show strong potential to build an internationally competitive research program.
We also expect you to have:
• Experience in attracting or applying for research funding.
• Ability to build national and international networks.
• Pedagogical interest and potential.
• Commitment to sustainable development and academic citizenship.
• Experience in publishing in leading international journals or conferences is considered a strong merit.
Proficiency in written and spoken English is required. Chalmers offers Swedish language courses.
You should demonstrate the potential to achieve international recognition, attract competitive research funding, and contribute to the long-term development of Chalmers' research environment
Employment and career path
This is a five-year full-time tenure-track position, in accordance with the applicable collective agreement. You will strengthen your research and teaching qualifications through practice and professional development, including pedagogical training. At the end of the five-year period, you will be evaluated for promotion to Associate Professor based on internationally recognised criteria in research, teaching and academic leadership including external expert evaluation.
What we offer
Read more on Chalmers website.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmers' vacancy page. https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14713&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact:margareta.wallquist@chalmers.se
, per.blom@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823303