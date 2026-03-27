Assistant Professor - Advancing mechanical engineering
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition, Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. At Chalmers, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
You can find more information about these positions here:https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing mechanical engineering for a sustainable and competitive industry
Mechanical engineering plays a central role in addressing many of today's societal and industrial challenges. Advances in mechanical systems, materials, manufacturing and design enable new technologies for sustainable transport, energy systems, and resource-efficient production. By combining fundamental engineering science with industrial applications, mechanical engineering contributes to technological innovation and sustainable societal development.
Chalmers will recruit one Assistant Professor within Mechanical Engineering. The successful candidate is expected to contribute to research and education in mechanical engineering and strengthen our interdisciplinary research environment while adding distinctive new perspectives.
Research and education in mechanical engineering at Chalmers span a broad range of topics including dynamics, fluid mechanics, vehicle engineering, materials and manufacturing, production systems, and product development. Our research combines fundamental engineering science with application-driven challenges in areas such as sustainable transport systems, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation engineering design.
Within and across these areas, we develop experimental, computational and data-driven approaches that enable advances in mechanical systems, materials and manufacturing technologies.
The new Department of Mechanical Engineering at Chalmers brings together research and education from the former departments of Industrial and Materials Science and Mechanics and Maritime Sciences, creating one of the most comprehensive mechanical engineering environments in the Nordic region. Researchers benefit from strong interdisciplinary collaboration and close interaction with industry, as well as access to advanced research and innovation infrastructures such as the Wingquist Laboratory for digital product and production development, the SAFER Vehicle and Traffic Safety Centre, the Stena Industry Innovation Laboratory for industrial production systems, and the Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL). Together, these environments support cutting-edge research, education and innovation in mechanical engineering.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
You hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field, obtained within seven years before the application deadline. Exceptions to the seven-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave or military service.
You have demonstrated independent, high-quality research and show strong potential to build an internationally competitive research program.
We also expect you to have:
• Experience in attracting or applying for research funding.
• Ability to build national and international networks.
• Pedagogical interest and potential.
• Commitment to sustainable development and academic citizenship.
• Experience in publishing in leading international journals or conferences is considered a strong merit.
Proficiency in written and spoken English is required. Chalmers offers Swedish language courses.
You should demonstrate the potential to achieve international recognition, attract competitive research funding, and contribute to the long-term development of Chalmers' research environment.
What we offer
Read more on Chalmers' website: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmers vacancy page:https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14709&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact
Email: rikard.soderberg@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823276