Assistant Professor - Advancing climate-neutral and safe transport systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition, Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. Through Chalmers' cross-departmental Areas of Advance, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
You can find more information about these positions here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing climate-neutral and safe transport systems
Transport systems are undergoing rapid transformation as societies strive to achieve climate-neutral mobility while maintaining safety, accessibility, resilience and efficiency. Electrification, connected and automated transport, and new mobility and business model solutions are reshaping how people and goods move across cities, regions and global supply chains. Chalmers is internationally recognised for its strong research in transport science and engineering, logistics, and mobility systems, contributing to the development of sustainable and resilient transport solutions.
Chalmers will recruit one Assistant Professor within Transport, a national strategic research area. The successful candidate is expected to contribute to high-quality research and education that support the development of sustainable, safe and efficient transport systems, and to connect to our existing research while bringing unique perspectives that complement, strengthen, or extend our existing research environment. We welcome research that advances the frontiers of transport through technological, analytical, empirical and system-oriented perspectives.
Research and education in Transport at Chalmers address key challenges related to freight and passenger transport, logistics and mobility systems, transport technologies, and traffic and transport safety, including connected and automated transport. Through interdisciplinary collaboration between academia, industry and society, we develop solutions for efficient transport and logistics systems, climate-neutral mobility, and improved transport safety and security.
Within and across these areas, we advance knowledge and develop analytical and system-level approaches that enable the design and transformation of future transport systems.
The Transport area at Chalmers is supported by several internationally recognised research centres, including SAFER - Vehicle and Traffic Safety Centre, TechForH2, and Northern LEAD. Located in Gothenburg, a major hub for the automotive and transport industries, Chalmers collaborates closely with partners across the automotive, aerospace and logistics sectors, including companies such as Volvo Group and Volvo Cars. Researchers benefit from strong partnerships with industry and public authorities, as well as access to advanced research infrastructure and real-world testbeds. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a strong and growing research environment and to shape future developments in Transport through cutting-edge research and collaboration.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
You hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field, obtained within seven years before the application deadline. Exceptions to the seven-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave or military service.
You have demonstrated independent, high-quality research and show strong potential to build an internationally competitive research program.
Read more about the qualifications at Chalmers' vacancy page. https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14715&rmlang=UK
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmers' vacancy page. https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14715&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact:margareta.wallquist@chalmers.se
, per.blom@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823316