Assistant Plant Controller - IAC
2023-06-28
IAC Låssby Plant is one of 3 Swedish Plants and has 500+ employees working 3 shifts Mon-Fri. There is now an exciting opportunity to join IAC Låssby as the finance function is looking for a new colleague - Assistant Plant Controller. You will be part of a local team of 7 finance professionals.
IAC is a international company, and you will be required to communicate in English both in writing and orally. In order to thrive in IAC business environment, you need to like to learn and take on new challenges. You need to be curious, self-driven and flexible. As an Assistant Controller you work to meet the group deadlines for monthly and yearly CLOSE; reconciliations and other as requested. It is important that you are meticulous and enjoy accounting as this is the base in this role.
Main Function
• Adhere to defined quality, environmental, health and security policies and procedures
• Follow routines and procedures related to the department and function
• Follow global, regional and local IAC Group policies and procedures
• Ensure financial risks are identified and escalated
• Ensure internal reporting routines and procedures are according to IAC Group standards
• Ensure external reporting routines and procedures are according to national and international requirements and standards (SOX, USGAAP, local GAAP)
Main Missions
• Ensure compliance with internal and external financial obligations
• Prepare and maintain balance sheet reconciliations
• Prepare and execute journal entries
• Book and report payroll
• Prepare and report VAT and other statistical reporting
• Responsible for daily/weekly/monthly handling of accounting check reports
• Maintain the fixed asset register
• Responsible for ensuring the integrity of the data held within the finance systems and the security of the related data entry processes
• Responsible for monthly and yearly book close
• Assist internal and external auditors with financial accounting related reviews and implement recommendations for procedural changes
• Maintain and report forecasts follow up
• Maintain and report budget and follow up
• Responsible for all reporting in HFM. Responsible for monitoring and follow up of scrap reporting
• Assisting with performing material margin analysis and follow up
• Perform ad-hoc profitability analysis and cost analysis
• Assist with efficiency and profitability improvement projects
• Assist with investment calculations and project calculations from a financial point of view
• Responsible for monitoring and follow up on stock takes, inventory control and slow-moving and obsolete reviews
• Assist with monitoring and follow up on collection of invoices, commercial recoveries and customer/vendor claims
Preferred Skills, Education & Experiences
• B.Sc. degree in business administration or equivalent education
• 2-5 years' experience in financial accounting from a large global company, preferably from production
• Excellent excel and accounting skills
• Documented knowledge of Swedish accounting rules and regulations
• Experience of SOX and USGAAP, local GAAP
• Result-oriented and self-driven
• Analytical and thorough Ersättning
