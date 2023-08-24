Assistant MEP Quantity Surveyor
Location: Gävle
Key Responsibilities:
• Overseeing the administration and change order process associated with the CSA packages
• Ensure all changes are captured and costings appropriately assessed and validated prior to issuing to the Design Team and Client
• Preparing tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities with the project team
and/or the client.
• Undertaking cost analysis for repair and maintenance project work
• Assisting in establishing a client's requirements and undertaking feasibility studies
• Performing risk, value management and cost control
• Advising on procurement strategy
• Identifying, analysing, and developing responses to commercial risks
• Preparing and analysing costings for tenders
• Allocating work to subcontractors
• Providing advice on contractual claims
• Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress reports
• Valuing completed work and arranging payments
• Maintaining awareness of the different building contracts in current use
• Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations
The key individual will be articulate with good numeracy and time management skills. Will possess the ability to work independently and to prioritize tasks while maintaining good communication and engagement with the wider organization. Så ansöker du
