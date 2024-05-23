Assistant in the Visual Arts departement
Stockholms kommun / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholms kommun i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige
Stockholm - vår huvudstad med miljoner drömmar, förväntningar och ambitioner. Vi jobbar för alla som lever här idag och i framtiden. Nu söker vi dig som vill tänka stort, nytt och annorlunda med oss - för stockholmarna.
Job description:
This fall ISSR will need an assistant in the Visual Arts department, primarily for the Middle Years Programme (högstadiet).
This is a temporary 6-month substitute position, 60%, scheduled over four days. The position is versatile and requires a flexible individual who can work with administrative tasks such as ordering materials and keep the art room organized, with students and assisting in the Visual Arts department. During the school day, the Visual Arts assistant works in collaboration with the Visual Arts teacher to organize the classroom and support students in class. All documentation and communication at ISSR is carried out in English.
Responsibilities:
Assist the visual arts teacher as needed maintaining and developing the facility (e.g. setting up displays, organizing shows, cleaning and organizing the classroom)
Ongoing oversight and ordering of visual arts supplies
Responsible for the yearbook club
Support students in their learning during visual arts classes as well as technical support
Collaborate with the visual arts teachers
Substitute as needed
Requirements:
Documented experience working effectively in a school environment
Documented experience with visual arts (including printing techniques and some digital programs)
Proficiency in English and Swedish
Other qualifications may include:
experience in working with children in an international school setting
IB training and/or experience
formal education focused on visual arts
We put a high emphasis on personal skills.
Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/2544". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms kommun
(org.nr 212000-0142) Arbetsplats
Stockholms Stad, Utbildningsförvaltningen, Issr Kontakt
Jenny Arvidsson 076-1294134 Jobbnummer
8700949