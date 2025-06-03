Assistant, Global Section Energy Controls
2025-06-03
Traton R&D is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. We are working globally to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
You will have a key role as trusted partner supporting Oskar Lindström, Global Section Manager for Energy Controls and the entire TGRBTE Management Team. You will also have an important role as section coordinator by supporting new employees, consultants, planning, organizing and following up on Section- and other meetings and related activities.
Job Responsibilities
In this role you will:
Manage a busy calendar, make travel arrangements, order IT, support the whole Section, handle invoices and travel expenses and more.
Be a part of the team of assistants in the department, responsible for the department's administrative support: onboarding new staff, keeping our local site up and running, continuously improving our way of working, etc.
Prepare and follow up on meetings, agendas and presentations.
Participate in management team meetings, be responsible for yearly planning & recurring activities and coordination.
Support the Section strategy and the team in defined projects and deliveries.
Take responsibility for planning, organizing, and coordinating Section-meetings and making sure presentation material is available and archived, as well as supporting with meeting minutes.
Supporting that our office environment works and fulfill our needs.
Who You Are
To be successful and enjoy this role, we think that you:
Are service minded and take pride in supporting the organization in a professional way.
Have excellent organizational skills and the ability to drive several parallel activities.
Enjoy working in a fast-pace environment and use your flexibility and creativity to manage various levels of challenges.
Are a team player, but comfortable working and prioritizing independently.
Are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Are experienced in using our Microsoft Office tools.
It is meritorious if you have:
Experience from working in a Global environment supporting different cultures.
Experience from working within TRATON (incl. Scania, MAN and International).
Are fluent in swedish, both written and spoken.
This Is Us
The Global Section Energy Controls is responsible within TRATON R&D for delivering System and SW for the Energy Domain, which consists of ELS, EMU (Electrical Management Unit) and BMS (Battery Management System). We work in a work environment where collaboration is the key, opinions and knowledge are openly shared within the team and cross-functionally. We support and challenge each other to continuously improve and develop. Our section is globally spread in several sites incluiding India, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, and US i.e the Section has a broad global TRATON R&D context.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Traton supports your career growth both locally and internationally. The job also includes travel. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. TRATON also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-13. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: oskar.lindstrom@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
9372286