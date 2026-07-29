Assistant General Manager
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Umeå Visa alla kockjobb i Umeå
2026-07-29
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Dream Big - Join Basta Operational Team! 🍕
About Basta
Basta is more than a restaurant—it's a place where people connect. Inspired by the warmth and spirit of Italy, we bring together great food, genuine hospitality and passionate teams to create memorable experiences for every guest. Whether you're in the kitchen or on the floor, you'll be part of a team that brings energy, personality and pride to everything it does.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups, bringing together distinctive restaurant brands, passionate people and memorable guest experiences. As we continue to grow, so do the opportunities for those who want to build their careers with us.
The Role
As Assistant General Manager, you will support the General Manager in running a strong, efficient and high-energy restaurant. This is a hands-on operational role for someone who enjoys leading service, developing the team and keeping the restaurant moving with pace, warmth and control.
You will play an important part in keeping standards consistent, supporting cost control and helping the team grow through clear training, patience and strong day-to-day leadership.
What you'll be doing
Lead and support smooth, efficient service when the GM is not present.
Support the GM with scheduling, labour control and daily restaurant organisation.
Train, coach and support team members to improve performance and service standards.
Keep service standards, guest experience and restaurant routines consistent.
Use KPIs, cost awareness and operational judgement to support stronger results.
Create a positive, hands-on team culture where people feel supported and accountable.
You'll thrive in this role if you
We're looking for someone who is service-led, practical and ready to grow with the restaurant.
Strong restaurant service background, ideally in a busy, fast-paced operation.
Confident leading the floor and supporting the team during service.
Good understanding of KPIs, labour, cost control and restaurant standards.
Flexible approach to scheduling and the rhythm of restaurant life.
Patient, team-focused and able to train people in a clear and supportive way.
Good English level; Swedish is a strong advantage, with willingness to keep learning.
Someone looking to stay, grow and build a long-term career with Basta.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food. Guided by our values of Trust, Inclusion, Passion and Entrepreneurship, we're committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to grow.
What do we offer?
Be part of one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups.
Build your career across multiple brands and countries.
Work alongside talented people who genuinely love hospitality.
International career opportunities.
Referral bonus scheme.
Shared accommodation (where applicable).
Friends for life.
Sound like your kind of place?
If you are excited by joining us, we would love to hear from you. Bring your energy, personality and passion for Italian food to Basta.
Urban Italian Group is committed to fair and inclusive recruitment. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds. If you need a reasonable adjustment at any stage of the selection process, please tell our Talent Acquisition Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8144773-2122265". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Västra Rådhusgatan 7 (visa karta
)
903 26 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
10015478