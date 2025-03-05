Assistant General Manager
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-03-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö i Malmö
This position requires a complete understanding of all areas of the business - operations, fresh foods, and merchandising. Directs, plans, and coordinates programs necessary for successful location operations. Is responsible for the operation of the location in the absence of the General Manager. Addresses personnel issues and oversees tasks performed by all employees. Is responsible for understanding, teaching, and maintaining our culture, core values, and ethics. Builds relationships that inspire and motivate others. This is a full-time management/leadership position (45+ hours per week), and may require periodic location reassignment.
- INTEGRITY: Fosters and encourages use of the Open Door Policy by being available to employees and resolving concerns brought to his/her attention in a timely manner. Performs all work activities in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standard of Ethics for Managers and Supervisors. Takes care of all employees by ensuring all are treated fairly, with respect and dignity.
• MERCHANDISING & INVENTORY: Teaches to ensure understanding and effective application of the Six Rights of Merchandising. Drives sales, integrating regional focuses with location specific items. Monitors and evaluates competitors and makes operational adjustments as needed. Sets standards and holds others accountable to continually maintain a neat, clean, and safe working and shopping environment. Plans merchandise moves and placement based on available quantities and to drive sales. Researches and analyzes inventory reports to determine when and how to increase inventory turn, reduce waste, and drive sales. Develops and reviews production plans for relevant areas (e.g., food court, bakery, deli). Understands and maintains the quality and standards of the fresh foods departments. Communicates with buyers to request adjustments to the quantity or type of merchandise ordered based on projected or actual sales needs and location inventory.
• MEMBER SERVICE: Ensures merchandising standards, fresh foods, ancillary businesses and front end exceeds members' expectations. Takes ultimate responsibility for taking care of members. Engages with members to address questions and concerns with the aim of always finding a way to say "Yes".
• ADMINISTRATION: Writes or prepares the annual budget, incorporating guidelines from financial planning and regional direction. Writes weekly/period budget/planner for sales and payroll. Reviews schedules to ensure proper coverage and to verify they meet budget/planner. Reviews and interprets reports and data to measure productivity and goal achievement. Monitors and adjusts operations to control expenses and reduce SG&A.
• MANAGING PERFORMANCE: Coaches and mentors employees to provide support and guidance, and to develop future leaders. Ensures management team has regular open and honest conversations with employees to discuss work performance and career development. Regularly conducts floor walks to identify teaching opportunities and to monitor business operations. Ensures managers and supervisors perform work, including administering employee discipline, in accordance with all policies and procedures, "taking a partner" when needed. Implements the vision and sets the tone for the location. Works with General Manager to set goals and expectations that drive the business. Follows up with others to ensure expectations and goals are achieved. Identifies learning opportunities to strengthen employee knowledge, skill and ability.
COMMUNICATION: Leads or facilitates group meetings or presentations, such as staff meetings, safety presentations, and splinter meetings. Motivates employees to take action and achieve results by setting appropriate goals and providing encouragement. Checks in frequently with managers and employees to identify any issues and to offer support/guidance. Ensures regular splinter meetings occur throughout the location. Manages the communication of organizational change (through splinter meetings, one-on-one conversations, etc.) to ensure management team's buy-in and that the message is conveyed in a positive way. Consistently demonstrates business knowledge during interactions with senior management.
Job Duties and Responsibilities:
• SELF-MANAGEMENT: Keeps up-to-date on technology and knowledge related to the job to broaden skills. Identifies and pursues business opportunities to improve own skills and location operations. Addresses issues in a timely manner to ensure resolution and to avoid escalation of the situation. Displays a professional demeanor, including the use of positive body language, tone of voice, and appropriate word choice, when engaging others and addressing issues.
• INCLUSION: Has open conversations with employees to improve awareness of job opportunities and/or career paths and provides honest coaching and feedback regarding changes required to achieve them. Fosters an environment of inclusion to take advantage of a diverse workforce. Actively "recruits the pool" to ensure diverse readiness pools. Uses available tools to educate and maintain diversity awareness. Ensures certified interviewing teams are diverse. Demonstrates an understanding that inclusion is a business imperative. Demonstrates inclusion by fairly and consistently applying all rules, standards, and policies.
COMPLIANCE & SAFETY: Implements and oversees department and/or location safety and security programs. Follows up to ensure compliance. Continually monitors and resolves issues to ensure the safety and security of the location, including employees, members, equipment, and facility. Conducts and/or directs investigations to resolve concerns, complaints, grievances, and/or potential violations of company policy. Partners with RVP as necessary. Monitors training requirements for location employees (e.g., Costco U, HR Month, licenses/certifications) and plans in advance to ensure all training is completed as required. Develops action plans to resolve audit issues, following up to ensure compliance.
•
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148), http://www.costco.se
Vassvägen 27 (visa karta
)
232 61 ARLÖV Arbetsplats
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö Jobbnummer
9204609