Assistant General Manager - Basta

Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Uppsala
2026-04-16


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Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
Culture and values
We are a family of 450 amazing people that keeps growing.
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take them in and truly look after them; guests and team alike.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
About You and The Role
We are looking for an energetic Assistant General Manager that is imperative to the success of the business. As a leader you are always inspiring and fair, can make decisions quickly and never compromise the big- hearted service standards. You are extremely ambitious and want to grow within the team and develop one day to the General Manager role.
On busy shifts you will be overseeing the operations of 200+ guests at times while having back of 20 team members. You will be multitasking, often being able to welcome and sit guests, while supporting your brothers and sisters. You will make sure everyone who enters the restaurant leaves with a feeling of genuine hospitality.
You have recent experience working in a full a la carte restaurant and you are willing to take the next step in your career.

Leading the training and development of the waiters

Recruiting waiters and runners

Executing onboarding to work for junior team members

Being a right hand to GM

You are a superhero on the floor and know the ins and outs of the service extremely well

If the weather is bad you are the sun

Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.

Rewarding salary of + tips

5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague

Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts

Flexible contracts tailored to your needs

Best on the market growth opportunities

Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations

Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan

Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off

The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out

International trips and possibility to work abroad

Friends for life

Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)

Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023

Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024

Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025

Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7580463-1950813".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Restaurang Basta Falun AB (org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Gamla torget 5 (visa karta)
753 20  UPPSALA

Arbetsplats
Basta

Jobbnummer
9858793

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