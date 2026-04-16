Assistant General Manager - Basta
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kockjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-16
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Gävle
, Falun
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
Culture and values
We are a family of 450 amazing people that keeps growing.
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take them in and truly look after them; guests and team alike.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
About You and The Role
We are looking for an energetic Assistant General Manager that is imperative to the success of the business. As a leader you are always inspiring and fair, can make decisions quickly and never compromise the big- hearted service standards. You are extremely ambitious and want to grow within the team and develop one day to the General Manager role.
On busy shifts you will be overseeing the operations of 200+ guests at times while having back of 20 team members. You will be multitasking, often being able to welcome and sit guests, while supporting your brothers and sisters. You will make sure everyone who enters the restaurant leaves with a feeling of genuine hospitality.
You have recent experience working in a full a la carte restaurant and you are willing to take the next step in your career.
Leading the training and development of the waiters
Recruiting waiters and runners
Executing onboarding to work for junior team members
Being a right hand to GM
You are a superhero on the floor and know the ins and outs of the service extremely well
If the weather is bad you are the sun
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary of + tips
5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7580463-1950813". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Gamla torget 5 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9858793