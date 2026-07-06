Assistant Divisional Controller till Atlas Copco
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Controllerjobb / Nacka Visa alla controllerjobb i Nacka
2026-07-06
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Nacka
, Kristinehamn
, Hällefors
, Hallsberg
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to broaden your business perspective, build an international network, and accelerate your development within Atlas Copco?
This is an opportunity to work at the center of the General Industry Division, supporting business performance while gaining valuable insight into how a global division operates. As Assistant Divisional Controller, you will work closely with divisional management and colleagues around the world, contributing to decisions that drive profitable growth and long-term success.
This role offers a unique combination of responsibility, learning, and exposure. Whether you already have experience in business controlling or come from another function with a strong interest in understanding the financial drivers of our business, this position provides an excellent platform for your next career step.
Your mission
As Assistant Divisional Controller, you will have a dual mission: to drive business performance today while building the skills, experience, and network that will prepare you for your next career step within Atlas Copco.
You will:
Support reporting, consolidation, forecasting, and month-end follow-up processes.
Provide financial reporting support to customer centers and product companies worldwide.
Turn financial data into actionable business insights.
Drive best-practice sharing across the division.
Become a key user of GPS and Power BI, supporting digitalization and AI-driven initiatives.
Conduct performance analyses and ad-hoc business studies at divisional level.
The position reports to Fredrik Storm, VP Business Control, General Industry Division.
Why this role?
This is more than a traditional controlling position. It is a unique opportunity to gain a broad understanding of our business and how a global division creates value.
You will collaborate with product companies, customer centers, R&D teams, application centers, and divisional management across the world. Along the way, you will build an extensive international network and gain exposure to a wide range of topics, from business performance and operational excellence to digitalization, strategic initiatives, and future growth opportunities.
The role is designed as a development opportunity and will evolve over time based on your abilities, interests, and ambitions. If you are eager to learn, take initiative, and grow professionally, you will find plenty of opportunities to do so.
Who are you?
You are curious, analytical, and proactive. You enjoy learning, taking ownership, and turning complex information into clear conclusions and recommendations.
You thrive in a collaborative environment, communicate effectively across cultures and functions, and are motivated by making a real impact on business performance. Most importantly, you bring a growth mindset and a willingness to challenge yourself through new experiences.
Requirements
University degree.
A few years of experience working experience, preferably within finance / business control.
Strong English communication skills, written and spoken.
Advanced Excel skills.
Meritorious experience:
ERP systems.
Business intelligence tools, particularly Power BI as well as AI.
An international industrial environment, logistics, operations or process/automation work.
Location
The position is based in Sickla/Nacka, Stockholm, providing access to an international and collaborative working environment.
Application
To apply, click the "Ansök nu" button, upload your CV, and answer a few short questions. Please note that we do not require a cover letter as part of this recruitment process.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Due to GDPR regulations, we are unable to accept applications via email.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please feel free to contact our Recruitment Consultant/Consulting Manager Marie Källström by phone at +46 70 7519343 or via email at marie.kallstrom@jurek.se
Jurek är en specialiserad partner inom rekrytering och konsultuthyrning som hjälper företag att hitta rätt kompetens inom Finance, Legal & Compliance, Banking & Insurance, HR och Business support. Vårt erfarna team kombinerar branschkunskap med ett starkt nätverk för att skapa träffsäkra och hållbara matchningar. Vi arbetar långsiktigt, personligt och med hög kvalitet, för att skapa bästa möjliga upplevelse för både kunder och kandidater. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8018405-2086714". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), https://jobb.jurek.se
Biblioteksgatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jurek Jobbnummer
9993306