Assistant Divisional Controller
2023-05-08
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Assistant Divisional Controller
Our Digital Solutions Division (DSD) is looking for a Assistant Divisional Controller to be part of the Global Controlling and Finance Team and manage and drive the continuous improvement in how we report, predict and track performance of our business.
This person would focus on global financial reporting, forecasting, market intelligence as well as results analysis and recommendations for improvement. We are looking for a person that will ensure our processes related to financial reporting, follow-up and analysis are well defined, optimized and embedded globally as well as manage the communication of said data to all key stakeholders.
Your Mission
Monitor divisional financial forecasting and reporting through monthly reporting processes and planning processes. Analyze reporting accuracy (quality), timeliness and divisional financial performance both on top level as well as entity and product line level.
Support with the visualization of the numbers/graphs, including input for both Finance and Sales and Operations, and produce reports to track performance and KPIs.
Support the final issuance and analysis of (and retaining accountability for) our global: Monthly reports, Score cards, KPIs, Forecasting and Profitability analysis.
Continuously improve and monitor the accuracy and quality of financial reporting by our product companies and customer centers.
Develop and take responsibility for a consolidated Report package including all Digital Solutions Offerings as well as future acquisitions.
Keep regular and smooth communication with and support of our customer centers and Digital Business Management teams regarding reporting and profitability follow-up, driving change management where needed.
Actively support our newly acquired entities on their integration journey together with our Divisional Integration Controller.
Develop training material and execute training for our front-line teams.
Your profile
University degree or equivalent within Finance/Business administration.
Broad experience of accounting and finance in multinational companies.
Strong written and spoken English.
Finance & Administration process understanding & proven accounting knowledge.
Knowledge of ERP systems like BPCS, Infor M3 and Official training and experience in project management a plus.
A naturally analytical individual with a strong problem-solving mentality, you identify opportunities and dare to think new to develop innovative solutions. You enjoy a dynamic environment with continuous new challenges and opportunities. Your way of driving business is target-oriented but cooperative, as you can leverage others and build trustful relationships.
An energetic and adaptable person, you thrive in multicultural environments and firmly believe that diversity enriches us. You have a passion for sustainability and innovation, and you are eager to make an impact by bringing your organization to the forefront of new possibilities.
Location and travel
This position can located in Örebro/Stockholm, Sweden or Johannesburg South Africa. Some global travel might be required of this role.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 22nd of May 2023.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Maria Stedfeldt, VP Controlling and Finance, maria.stedfeldt@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
