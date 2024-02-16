Assistant Designer to Lindex
Do we catch your attention when we write fashion and design? Do you have a diploma in Design or equivalent experience and want to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for an Assistant Designer to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg.
Your role in our team. You are part of a buying team in our purchasing department, and you assist the Designers and the team by handling the everyday operations within the design process. You work according to Lindex Brand Platform and the design & buying process. You make sketches, prints and art works for commercial fashion products. You make sure that design related tasks and deliveries are kept within the timeline and continuously follow up on the design part of each order.
This is a substitute position, approximately six months (preferably start beginning of March).
Is this you? We see that you have a strong interest and knowledge in commercial fashion, you are creative and able to work organized and of course - you always have the customer in mind. You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness, and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University diploma in Design and/or equivalent experience
Good knowledge in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: work experience from retail business, graphic competence, and 3D tool CLO
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
