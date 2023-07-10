Assistant Customer Relationship Manager
Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2023-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial i Stockholm
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most internationalized banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden on July 2nd 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. We now plan to recruit Assistant Customer Relationship Manager in Business Development Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job description
• Assist to update marketing progress, and provide the financial products and services of the bank for financing projects;
• Maintain relationship with existing customers, offer financial consultation, and explores additional business opportunity with existing customers;
• Provide loan and trade finance services towards corporate customers;
• Carry out daily transactions and completes the tasks and goals set by the team leader;
• Assist with credit analysis, annual review, risk classification, credit rating, and internal reports;
• Post loan management of existing customers, archive and document management;
• Understand, comply with and monitor the activities, if necessary, of all applicable laws and regulations regarding Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act etc.;
• Conducts AML, CDD, ODD and KYC work following the business regulation;
• Report suspicious activities to deputy head/head, and/or Branch Compliance Officer when necessary.
Basic Requirements
• University Bachelor or Master Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economic, or relevant subjects
• Knowledge of customer relationship management practices
• Fluent in spoken and written English and Chinese, speaking in Swedish is a plus
To be successful at this position it is important that you possess a good team work spirit, as well as excellent communication skills. Furthermore, you have a positive and problem-solving attitude, customer-oriented mindset, and are able to work under pressure.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing; please submit your Cover letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
.
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-09
E-post: hr.se@bankofchina.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516406-0898)
Tegeluddsvägen 21 11 Vån (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bank of China Europe S A Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
7954969