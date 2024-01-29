Assistant Buyer to Lindex
2024-01-29
Is fashion and business your thing? Do you have a diploma in Textiles/Economics and do you want to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for an Assistant Buyer to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg.
Your role in our team. As Assistant Buyer, you work in close collaboration with the Buyer and the whole team, handling the everyday operations, including administration and follow-up of the deliveries, product development process and order process. You work with the sample approval process, where you handle the time schedule and feedback on samples to our production offices. You make sure that the right information about assortment is in place, before publishing to other departments. Team work is important in this role! You work in close collaboration with production offices and other departments at our head office.
This is a temporary position, with preferable start date as soon as possible til end of October 2024.
Is this you? We see that you have strong interest in sustainable fashion and business, always with the customer in mind. To be organised and structured is right up your alley! You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to develop your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University diploma in Textiles and Economics
Previous experience within sales from the fashion retail business
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
