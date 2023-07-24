Assistant Business Manager

Netology AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-24


Looking for Assistant Business Manager who has;
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration
Fluent in Swedish and English
Strong communication skills and business etiquette
Advanced operational management skills

About Us
We are a young IT consultant company in Gothenburg, working with on site or internal projects for our customers. We are continuously growing and looking for people who are passionate to develop software as values while learning and having fun.
About the position
You are going to help growth of the company by supporting majority of the existing administration and consultant management tasks such as;
Communicating with customer
Build relationships with colleagues and business partners
Manage office operations
Maintaining employee files
Handle bookkeeping for office-related income and expenses
Order office supplies and equipment
Plan office events and team bonding activities
Work as HR set up coordination and meetings for new hires
Perform other related duties as assigned

Beneficial
Experience in consultancy management area
Experience in office administration

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
E-post: career@netologyab.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Netology AB (org.nr 559253-6253)
Norra Hamngatan 6 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Kontakt
Bahadir Agören
bahadir.agoren@netologyab.se

Jobbnummer
7985059

