Assistant Bridal Showroom Manager
Cisa Trading AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Mölndal
2026-03-31
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cisa Trading AB i Mölndal
The Role
We are seeking a confident and sales-driven Assistant Bridal Showroom Manager to support the growth and success of our showroom. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a target-focused environment, is highly service-oriented, and enjoys working in a fast-paced setting where multitasking is key.
You will play a central role in converting appointments into sales, maximizing revenue opportunities, and ensuring every bride receives an outstanding and memorable experience.
Key Responsibilities
Drive showroom sales by delivering high-converting bridal consultations
Support achievement of monthly sales targets and KPIs
Deliver exceptional, service-focused experiences to every client
Manage multiple appointments, tasks, and priorities efficiently
Build strong relationships with brides to increase conversions and referrals
Identify upselling opportunities (accessories, add-ons, upgrades)
Follow up on leads, inquiries, and past clients to generate additional sales
Support daily operations and step in to lead when required
Maintain a high standard of showroom presentation
Requirements
Proven sales experience (retail, bridal, or luxury preferred)
Strong closing skills and confidence in a target-driven role
Highly service-minded with a strong work ethic
Ability to multitask and stay organized in a busy environment
Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities
A proactive, hands-on, and hardworking attitude
Passion for fashion, bridal, and customer experience
Flexibility to work weekends Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
E-post: erene@ivoryandgrace.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cisa Trading AB
(org.nr 559487-6475)
Metangatan 1 R (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Erene Perryson erene@ivoryandgrace.com 0731430566 Jobbnummer
9830963