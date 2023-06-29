Assistant Brand Manager
At Beiersdorf, we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. For 140 years, we have developed innovative skin and body care products for well-known brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Hansaplast, Labello, Atrix and Dubbeldusch. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
Our Assistant Brand Manager for the Nordics is soon going on maternity leave and we are now looking for a new colleague to take on the role for approximately 1 year. Joining Beiersdorf as an Assistant Brand Manager gives you a platform into our Marketing team working with trusted global brands. You will support the Marketing Manager and Nordic Brand Managers in the execution of marketing plans for respective brand(s) in the Nordic region ensuring the delivery of agreed market share, sales, profit and brand targets. This is a fantastic platform for someone to join an established team representing brands to be proud of, with a real opportunity to develop and grow either within Marketing or cross functionally across our functions.
Your Tasks
Planning - Input into the development of, and support the execution of the annual marketing plan for brand(s) including campaigns, Media/PR ensuring delivery of agreed market share, profit.
Marketing Communications - Supports, in conjunction with third party agencies and the Marketing Manager, Senior/Brand Manager, the adaptation and execution of excellence in marketing communication and superior brand activation for respective brands(s), to meet the requirements of the local market and in alignment to Nordics strategy.
Brands Performance and Development - Monitors and reports on defined brand and competitor performance recommending interventions to improve results.
Artworks - responsibility for the local artwork process across the Nordic markets.
Budget Management - Supports the Senior/Brand Manager in the management of marketing budget for brand(s) in line with agreed parameters. Supports with raising PO's and maintaining documents.
International Collaboration - Collaborates primarily with Nordic and local countries across the Nordics. Some collaboration with global/European teams related to product launches and campaign assets.
General Administration and co-ordination - Artwork co-ordination and translation, website related tasks, pack shots and other administrative tasks to support the Brand team. Preparation of presentation decks and data support.
Your Profile
You have a Bachelors degree in business administration and/or marketing or a Graduate with some intern marketing experience
You have strong project management skills, able to deliver in full and on time
You have an entrepreneurial mind-set with a strong 'Can Do' Attitude.
You are a strategic and analytic thinker with a creative mind-set as well as a true team player with strong communication and presentation skills.
We are looking for an energetic, structured and self-driven person to take full ownership of the category working to further enhance your knowledge and skills through curiosity and embracing change.
The successful applicant must be fluent in English (oral and written) and one Nordic language.
Please submit your CV in English
Job details
Contract type: full-time, maternity cover for 12 months with start date mid-September or upon agreement.
Location: Beiersdorf AB, Gothenburg office (Lindholmen). We apply a hybrid way of working with 60 % office presence.
