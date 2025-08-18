Assistant Biologist
2025-08-18
The Universal Kraft group has been actively developing renewable energy solutions for over 20 years. Our projects span from small hydro, wind, and solar to waste-to-energy, water treatment, and energy storage solutions, including green hydrogen and green ammonia.
With offices in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Canada, and Sweden, we are continuously expanding, along with our team. Currently, we are recruiting for an Assistant Biologist.
About the Role
As an Assistant Biologist, you will be part of our Swedish project development team, working closely with County Administrative Boards and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with biodiversity, water, and habitat protection regulations. You will also collaborate with our technical team in Portugal on feasibility studies, site planning, and environmental impact assessments.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct field inspections and land inventories for solar park projects, using both digital tools and site visits.
Perform Nature Value Inventories (NVI) in accordance with Swedish environmental standards.
Identify and document plant and animal species in project areas, assessing potential impacts.
Assess biotopes, environmental risks, and mitigation strategies for project sites.
Assist in Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), including biodiversity protection planning and habitat conservation strategies.
Conduct Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) to evaluate the long-term sustainability of solar parks.
Provide GIS mapping and land analysis to support feasibility studies and permit applications.
Prepare documentation for environmental authorisation processes and regulatory approvals.
Support project activities through administrative tasks, including report preparation and stakeholder communication.
Requirements:
Academic background in biology, ecology, or environmental sciences.
Strong understanding of Swedish environmental regulations related to solar energy and biodiversity conservation.
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
Ability to work independently while contributing to multifunctional teams.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and report writing.
Valid driving licence.
Experience with GIS and digital mapping software (e.g., QGIS, ArcGIS) is an advantage.
Knowledge of environmental permitting processes in Sweden is desirable.
Detail-oriented with strong analytical skills.
Strong communication skills and ability to engage with government agencies and stakeholders.
Proactive and comfortable working with scheduling and digital meetings.
What We Offer:
Collective Labour Agreement affiliation.
Occupational pension scheme.
Health care allowance.
Flexible working hours.
A dynamic and multicultural work environment.
Career development opportunities in a fast-growing sector.
Integration into a motivated and forward-thinking team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
