Assistant
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Assistentjobb / Södertälje Visa alla assistentjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
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At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Our service includes financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global players in the financial services industry and are rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
Join TRATON Financial Services as a trusted Assistant, providing key support across our Finance, Treasury and Legal functions.
Reporting to the CFO of TRATON Financial Services, you will provide high-level support to the CFO, Head of Treasury and General Counsel. By creating structure, coordinating activities and managing key stakeholder interactions, you will help senior leaders stay focused on strategic priorities while ensuring important initiatives continue to move forward.
You will act as a central point of coordination across Finance, Treasury and Legal, bringing clarity to a fast-paced environment and helping translate decisions into action. Working closely with colleagues and assistant communities across TRATON Financial Services globally as well as the TRATON brands and TRATON Head office in Münich, you will foster effective collaboration, drive continuous improvement and contribute to a high-performing organisation.
The role is based between our Södertälje and Stockholm offices and offers the opportunity to work closely with senior stakeholders across an international business network.
Job Responsibilities
Main Responsibilities include:
Providing proactive support to Finance, Treasury and Legal leadership.
Coordinating calendars, meetings, travel and visits, ensuring efficient planning and execution.
Supporting planning, prioritisation and follow-up of key activities and commitments.
Preparing and coordinating management meetings, workshops and events.
Tracking and driving follow-up on actions across stakeholders and functions.
Supporting governance processes, documentation and recurring business activities with high quality and accuracy.
Coordinating workplace environment activities, including committee administration, annual planning and action follow-up.
Collaborating with the assistant community across TRATON Financial Services, TRATON brands and TRATON Head office functions on shared initiatives and events.
Identifying and implementing improvements to administrative processes, enhancing efficiency and structure.
From time to time prepare high-quality presentation material for senior management, ensuring consistency, clarity and visual excellence.
Who You Are
You are an experienced assistant, coordinator or similar professional who thrives in a dynamic environment and enjoys bringing structure to complexity. You are proactive, highly organised and comfortable working with senior stakeholders, managing multiple priorities while maintaining a high level of attention to detail. Taking ownership comes naturally to you, and you are motivated by helping others succeed through excellent planning, coordination and execution. Rather than waiting for instructions, you anticipate needs, exercise sound judgement and drive activities forward with confidence. You are naturally curious about the business, understand the context behind requests, and proactively identify opportunities to improve the way we work. With professionalism, discretion and integrity, you build trusted relationships, keep stakeholders aligned and ensure that priorities, commitments and critical actions are delivered effectively.
You bring:
Several years of experience supporting senior leaders, leadership teams or executives.
Experience coordinating complex calendars, meetings, travel arrangements and leadership activities.
Proven ability to manage sensitive and confidential information with discretion and professionalism.
Strong organisational and prioritisation skills, with the ability to manage multiple deadlines and competing priorities.
A proactive and solution-oriented mindset, with the ability to anticipate needs and work independently.
Advanced Microsoft 365 skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English; Swedish and German are considered an advantage.
Experience from Financial Services, Treasury, Legal or other regulated environments, or a similar role within the TRATON Group, is considered an advantage.
This Is Us
Our work is highly collaborative and international, bringing together colleagues from across the TRATON brands and TRATON Head Office in Munich. We value trust, initiative and continuous improvement, and believe that the best results are achieved by working across functions and organisational boundaries.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We believe great work starts with feeling supported, both professionally and personally. That's why we offer a broad range of employee benefits designed to promote wellbeing, flexibility, and a healthy work-life balance. Employees can enjoy flexible working hours and a workplace that supports both collaboration and flexibility. With office Hubs in Södertälje and Stockholm, as well as coworking spaces at Sergels Torg and Kungens Kurva, you will have the best preconditions to pick the best workplace for your activities.
We provide a yearly wellness contribution and you can train at our health center Gröndal, and you will access to occupational health services with doctors, nurses, and ergonomists. Mental health is important to us, therefore we also offer confidential staff support services for guidance related to personal challenges.
In addition, employees benefit from pension plans, profit sharing programs, and extra time off or additional pension contributions. We also support family life through enhanced parental benefits and offer additional perks such as employee car leasing. Together, these benefits help create a workplace where you can thrive both at work and in everyday life.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://jobs.scania.com/job-invite/30528/
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10010034