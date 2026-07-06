Assignment Manager
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
We are now looking for an Assignment Manager who will play a central role in securing operational stability and driving cross-functional delivery within the Cloud and Embedded Platform domain. In this role, you will operate at the center of critical service operations—leading high-priority incidents, coordinating complex assignments, and ensuring alignment across brands, functions, and technical domains.
You will work closely with engineering teams, service operations, product owners, and business stakeholders to ensure rapid resolution of incidents while also driving strategic and operational assignments related to the TRATON onePDP Red Arrow framework. This role requires someone who thrives in high-paced environments, can create structure in complex situations, and confidently drives execution across organizational boundaries.
In this role, you will:
Act as the central coordination point for major incidents and operational assignments
Drive cross-functional collaboration across cloud and embedded platform domains
Secure operational stability while ensuring delivery according to agreed scope, quality, and timelines
Create transparency, alignment, and clear ownership in critical operational flows
Contribute to continuous improvements in incident handling as our service delivery
Your Responsibilities:
Lead major problem and incident coordination
Coordinate and drive resolution of major and high-priority incidents
Act as the central point of contact during critical operational situations
Secure communication, escalation handling, and follow-up activities such as RCA and PIR
Identify risks and escalate deviations when needed
Operational Governance & Stakeholder Coordination
Who You Are
We are looking for a structured and proactive leader who enjoys working in environments where operational excellence, collaboration, and fast decision-making are essential. You are comfortable managing critical situations, driving multiple stakeholders, and creating clarity in complex technical environments.
Technical Understanding
To succeed in this role, we believe you have experience or understanding within one or several of the following areas:
Cloud platforms and distributed systems
Modern incident management as a DevOps/SRE practic
Embedded software platforms
Connectivity and IoT solutions
Monitoring and observability tools
Experience working with connected vehicle ecosystems or large-scale digital services is highly valued.
Malin Gustavsson will be your unit manager and as a Servant Leader, I will support and coach you in your role while helping you grow and develop over time. I want you to feel included, valued, and like an important part of the team.
TRATON OFFERS
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
APPLICATION
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Malin.Gustavsson@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden. Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D, and BID, are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9994016