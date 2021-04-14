Assignment leader to Customized truck development - Scania CV AB - Lagerjobb i Södertälje
Assignment leader to Customized truck development
Scania CV AB / Södertälje
2021-04-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Customized solutions for trucks is an important and growing area where Scania aims to fulfil specific customer's demands and to enter new segments and markets.
The section RSM is responsible for the development of customized trucks (S-order) in areas from new alternative fuels and electrification to specialized applications such as mining, heavy haulage and fire trucks. Everything that we at RSM do starts with a direct customer demand. We are involved in the development of new products but we are also engaged in each and every S-order truck until it leaves Scania's gates.
We at RSM strive for a work environment where we help and trust each other and where all skills and experiences are utilized in the best way possible.
We are now looking for an Assignment leader to our group RSMP - Projects.
The team
The team at RSMP develops new S-order products and ensure that already developed products are maintained as the standard truck evolves. RSMP handles larger design projects, smaller assignments and everything in-between. Some of the projects and assignments are fully customer driven, and some of them are driven by changes at the standard truck (maintenance).
Your assignment
Your assignment as an Assignment leader for maintenance is to monitor the rest of Scania for technical changes in the standard product and dig deeper to understand the changes. If the changes might affect RS 's products you will bring it home to the "Maintenance group" that you also are the leader of and responsible for. The maintenance group is a group of seniors from all of RS that can help you to understand the technical changes further and decide the impact on our s-order products. Bigger impacts on the product can end up in a cross functional maintenance project, and smaller impacts can directly be handled by our product owners in the application groups. You are responsible for maintenance for the whole department RS and your assignment is also to care for and further develop our maintenance process at RS.
By being RS face towards the rest of Scania for maintenance you will have an opportunity to broaden your network cross Scania and work cross functionally on a daily basis.
Your Profile
You are a graduate engineer or equivalent. You have a good knowledge about the whole truck and you are interested in, and able to see, the broader picture. You have demonstrated a love of learning new things and have an ease to understand technical solutions quickly.
The work tasks are both individual and collaborative in a high paced environment which demand skills in initiative, communication, leadership and collaboration. Work experience from Scania truck design will be a clear merit.
For more information you are welcome to contact
Karin Alfredsson, Head of Design projects - Customized truck development
karin.x.alfredsson@scania.com
Application
Your application should include CV, cover letter and relevant certificates.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
