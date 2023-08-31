Asset Optimisation Manager - Valuation Analyst
2023-08-31
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and free from fossil fuel within one generation. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
Do you want to help creating a fossil free future? Join us and take part in shaping the smart energy system of tomorrow!
For our offices in Hamburg or Stockholm our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as
Asset Optimisation Manager - Valuation Analyst
In Business Unit (BU) Assets we maximise the value of all Vattenfall assets through optimal planning, bidding and dispatching of our conventional and renewable generation. In addition, we are responsible for the development and execution of the hedging strategy for the overall exposure of Vattenfall.
To support the ongoing transformation of Vattenfall's portfolio in the light of the shifts of the whole energy system, our focus lies on increasing value creation and efficiency, driving the adoption of advanced analytics and automation and developing our capabilities to enable the optimization and steering of new asset types.
You will be welcomed by a very engaged and diverse team that values cooperation, in an environment where both business and employees thrive.
In this position, you will have the opportunity to be involved in commercial decision making, having an impact on the commercial success and strategic direction of Vattenfall.
Your key responsibilities
Valuation and pricing of third party batteries as well as own battery investments
Support processes for valuing the existing fleet of flexible hydro assets as well as investments in flexible assets
Apply and develop quantitative pricing models and develop back-testing methodologies
Engage with other departments like Analysis, Origination and Risk on methodology
Engage with operational team to translate operational experience into valuation approaches
Location
Hamburg or Stockholm/Solna
Your profile
Required experience and competencies:
You are a quick learner with a structured mindset, keeping good judgement while working with tight deadlines
You have good knowledge of investment valuation, quantitative analysis and optimization methods and now how to implement them in Python
Prior knowledge of the energy market, in particular decentral and flexible power generation, is a plus
You hold a relevant quantitative university degree (e.g. Engineering, Science, Economics)
Additional information
Our offer
Your development is a priority at Vattenfall BA Markets. Your professional journey will benefit from working in the exciting industry of energy trading, and in interdisciplinary teams. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning.
Our Work Culture at Vattenfall is excellent. We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies. Modern and flexible working conditions, including mobile work, promote wellbeing.
Your Health is important to us. We provide several health programs and support throughout potentially challenging life situations.
Your Colleagues will be another highlight. We employ inspiring people with diverse backgrounds. Together with our culture and your tasks, they form an interesting and fun place to work.
More information
We welcome your application in English, no later than 30th of September 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Jil Ungethüm via phone at +49 40 79022 1378.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, called Validata. In addition, a certificate of good conduct (i.e. criminal record certificate) is required for certain positions.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About the company
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
