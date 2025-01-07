Asset Engineer
Stegra Boden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Boden
2025-01-07
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
Asset Engineer
The Asset Engineer plays a key role in ensuring the efficiency and continuous improvement of maintenance processes and systems. As the maintenance process owner, you will lead initiatives to enhance processes within a collaborative matrix organization, working closely with Asset Management, maintenance stakeholders, and the Digital Factory Team.
This role involves auditing processes, training stakeholders, and driving improvements in maintenance practices and the CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System), fostering innovation and teamwork along the way.
Responsibilities:
Ensure all maintenance systems and processes align with safety standards and compliance requirements.
Act as a key super user for CMMS, working with digital tools to improve Asset Management.
Develop and deliver training materials to enhance team knowledge and train employees on CMMS functionality and maintenance processes.
Lead the development and optimization of maintenance processes within a collaborative matrix organization while auditing for compliance and identifying improvement opportunities.
Work with stakeholders to enhance maintenance systems, align processes with sustainability goals, and integrate valuable feedback for continuous improvement.
Offer guidance in areas such as contract management, outsourcing strategies, and lifecycle management to support the Asset Management team.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (or equivalent) with a solid understanding of maintenance operations.
Hands-on expertise with CMMS, digital tools, and asset information systems, particularly in the heavy industry. Experience managing maintenance as a process and working in teams of 50+ employees in manufacturing organizations.
Knowledge of ISO standards (9001/14001/45001/50001) and IATF 16949 compliance processes.
Skilled in maintenance processes, Office Suite, and digital maintenance solutions.
Very good communication skills in English, with Swedish language skills as a bonus. Experience with procurement contracts and outsourcing is also valuable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
H2GS Boden AB Jobbnummer
9088244