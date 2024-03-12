Assembly Technician
2024-03-12
Team Koenigsegg is growing - therefore we are looking for individuals who have large passion for cars and would like to join our strong team of experienced technicians.
Each and every Koenigsegg has been painstakingly built by a select group of automotive artisans to the highest possible standards. As an Assembly Technician, you will play a crucial role in our journey forward, pushing the boundaries of automotive technology to achieve higher standards in ultimate performance.
As an Assembly Technician you will have the opportunity to be part of building some of the world's fastest cars from bare details to fully assembled vehicle.
You will find yourself working alongside passionate colleagues and Team Leaders in a team-oriented working environment where learning and developing existing procedures is the recipe for success.
For this position, we are looking for ambitious individuals, ready to enter this field, or experienced technicians ready to take the next step in their career. As a person we believe you are curious and open-minded, not afraid of taking on new challenges. To be successful in this position, you must be precise in your work and thorough while delivering results. You are meticulous when it comes to following instructions and drawings.
To thrive with us, you need to share our positive attitude and have a "can do" mindset. As we operate in an international working environment, good oral and written communication skills in English is required.
You will get a proper introduction when starting and anything you might not know, you will learn here.
Can you picture yourself in this setting? Great, then go ahead and press that "I'm interested" button. We are waiting for you!
Availability
Immediately / at latest November 1st
Full time
Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the positions might be filled before the last day of application. Don't miss the opportunity, apply today.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
