Assembly Production Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-23
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, Eskilstuna
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a production environment where health and safety, quality, and delivery are at the center of daily operations. In this role, you will help strengthen assembly processes by solving problems, analyzing needs, and making sure the production setup supports efficient and reliable output.
You will work close to the shop floor together with technicians, operators, and line managers, with clear opportunities to influence how assembly methods, tools, and ways of working are developed. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining hands-on production support with continuous improvement in a complex assembly setting.
Job DescriptionYou will work closely with line technicians and operators in the daily production environment.
You will drive problem solving and analysis to support health and safety, quality, and delivery targets.
You will participate in weekly meetings with line managers and support functions to secure progress on ongoing activities and priorities.
You will develop assembly methods and work instructions to improve production flow and quality.
You will work with PFMEA as part of developing and securing robust assembly processes.
You will ensure the right tools are available at the right station or department and that they meet production requirements.
You will support improvements in current processes and ways of working within your area of responsibility.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience working as production engineer developing assembly factories
Master of science within production engineering or supply chain or similar
Good knowledge in ERP systems
Nice to haveGood knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8112713-2112953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10009945