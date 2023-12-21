Assembler
ABB AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Alingsås Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Alingsås
2023-12-21
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Alingsås
, Borås
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this role, you and your team will be producing distribution cabinets at ABB Electrification/Smart Power in Alingsås, ensuring high-quality products and customer satisfaction
Come and be part of the ABB family, where together we shape the future of technology and sustainability!
Your responsibilities
Assembling cabinets
Supplying material to the assembly line
Packaging finished products
Working in the SAP system
Quality assurance
Continuous improvement activities
Your background
2 years of experience in a production role, working as an assembler or machine operator with experience in one-piece flow and balanced production
Sound knowledge of one-piece flow and lean production
Experience with the SAP ERP system
A team player with the ability to contribute to the team. We expect you to be inclusive, brave, and curious
Completed high school diploma
Proficient in Swedish and English
Forklift training, not older than 3 years, and safe lifting training, not older than 5 years
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Magnus Söqvist. Union representatives, Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Niclas Fogelberg +46 725 48 60 41. Unionen: Stefan Svedberg +46 727 20 33 50. IF Metall: Henrik Sanddahl, +46 702 64 57 18.
We look forward to receiving your application before 3rd of January position might be filled before. (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Sävelundsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
441 38 ALINGSÅS Arbetsplats
Alingsås, Sävelundsgatan 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8345503