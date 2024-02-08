Asic Verification Engineer
2024-02-08
We are looking for a skilled ASIC/FPGA Verification Engineer to work on the next generation communication product design that involves high level design complexity.
Must to have key skills:
• Good command on UVM verification and System Verilog.
• Atleast 3+ years of experience within in ASIC/FPGA verification
• Experience from IP block verification, Multi clock domains, RTL within Verilog, VHDL and/or System Verilog.
• Meritorious in Test bench structuring and design, RTL design.
• Knowledge of test automation with scripting language, such as Python, TCL etc.
Key responsibilities:
• Perform IP block Verification
• Test bench development and test
• Used to work in Scrum teams.
• Good communication skills and a personal drive
• Understanding of Business Requirements and impact analysis
If you think you have the right skills and experience, send your updated profile stating the reference number via e-mail.
Epost: careers@rpssoft.se
Job Location: Skåne/Göteborg/Stockholm
Note: Application only via e-mail!
