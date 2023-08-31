Asic Verification Engineer
2023-08-31
Do you want to work with the core of a global tech company's business? How would it feel to be in a team that verifies that one thing our product portfolio depends on? With us in the ASIC verification team, you will be able to do just that! We are now looking for passionate junior- and senior engineers to join our group of dedicated and competent ASIC verifiers!
We verify in-house developed hardware IPs and subsystems. Our team takes pride in delivering top-quality work using the latest techniques. As a team member, you will have ample opportunities to learn and grow in a creative and collaborative environment.
Axis has a long history of developing integrated circuits for our products. The series of ARTPEC chips is a cornerstone in most Axis products, as discussed here: https://www.axis.com/solutions/system-on-chip.
The ASIC department is currently working on developing the 9th generation of the ARPTEC SoC using the most modern chip technology available.
The ASIC verification team ensures that the ARTPEC chips are working correctly. To do this, we use simulation as well as formal methods. Verifying complex chip designs requires the use of specialized and advanced techniques. One of the most commonly used methods includes describing the input to the design under test using constraints and randomizing it.
The team is relatively small, and you will have the possibility to work with a wide variety of tasks. As we work with agile methods, you will be part of a group that collaborates closely to meet our goals. We will define an educational plan based on your previous experience when you join us. You will aso be assigned a mentor who ensures that you quickly get up to speed.
Your role
We emphasize continuous improvement for each individual person and the team as a whole. Part of this requires continuously following new developments in ASIC verification since this field continues to develop rapidly. Work tasks may therefore include investigating new verification technologies or evaluating new tools. There are also opportunities to write papers and present at international conferences.
Our verification environments are quite elaborate, so developing and maintaining them requires a good understanding of digital hardware as well as software engineering principles. In particular, we make extensive use of object-oriented frameworks. Debugging and identifying potential problems in the hardware design is also a fundamental part of the job.
Our in-house developed hardware often implements functions such as image processing, graphical transforns, and computer vision. As a verification engineer, you will have the opportunity to grow your knowledge related to such algorithms.
What do we look for in a Junior engineer?
We are looking for an engineer interested in learning state-of-the-art techniques for ASIC verification. If you have the will and interest, we help you grow your knowledge and skills! Personal drive to learn, collaborate and develop are more important than formal education and previous experience.
Programming is close to your heart, and you constantly want to learn new things. Maybe you participate in programming contests, or perhaps you have linked the garage port and your coffee machine to the same integrated system at home. Now we want you to come and do the same at Axis!
You enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with both experienced and junior team members. You want to be part of a competent and creative team that loves to solve problems together, and we are sure that we are that team!
What do we look for in a Senior engineer?
We are looking for an experienced engineer with great talent for programming, and a genuine interest in ASIC verification. In addition, you put great pride in and have an aptitude for understanding, implementing, and maintaining complex software systems.
Programming, collaboration, problem-solving, and new challenges drive you in your work.
You enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with both experienced and junior team members. You want to be part of a competent and creative team that loves to solve problems together, and we are sure that we are that team!
Ready to act?
We hope you are really inspired by the job description and found a potential match! We are looking forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with Per Dagermo, Engineering Manager for the ASIC Verification team, at +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously so don 't wait to send in your application!
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies regarding this position.
