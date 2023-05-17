Asic Verification Engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you a passionate Verification Engineer who want to have great colleagues and fun at work? Come join our team!
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by and for engineers. We have created a company where you as an Mployee always are in focus. In everything we do, we strive to create a high degree of involvement and to be sensitive to our Mployees ideas about their future work and careers. Building a strong collective culture with favorable conditions for you as employee and finding the assignment where you can be passionated and develope yourself with balance in life. That is how we do it!
About the role
We are looking for ASIC Verification Engineer who has vast experience from different projects using the Universal Verification Methodology, UVM for verifying integrated circuit designs. You will be part of a community of highly experienced engineers and will work in a project with our customer in development of new products, identifying requirements and needs, define the product's functionality.
Qualifications for this position:
• 5-10 years of experience from ASIC/FPGA projects
• Long and deep UVM experience and knowledge
• Knowledge in other modern verification methodologies
• Knowledge of modern FPGA technologies
•
• Knowledge of PCB design and simulation tools and languages for test automation and simulation.
• Fluent in English
As an Mployee, we believe you have excellent communication skills and are keen of relationships, both with customers and colleagues. You are positive, organized and have good time management skills. We also believe that you can work both independently as well as part of a team and can display initiative when necessary.
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way. Come and flourish together with us in Gothenburg and Stockholm. At a world-class employer.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, +46 733 90 80 35.
