Asic Verification Engineer - Telecom Sector
2025-06-04
We're looking for an experienced ASIC Verification Engineer to support our client in the telecom industry. You'll join a collaborative team working on both new and existing ASIC projects, with a current focus on algorithm IP and architecture for next-generation telecom devices.
Your Role:
You'll be part of a team driving innovation in cutting-edge ASIC designs. Expect a mix of architecture, verification, and teamwork in a dynamic R&D environment.
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in ASIC verification
Strong hands-on knowledge of UVM and SystemVerilog
Experience with complex ASIC or large FPGA designs
Solid background in IP block verification and multi-clock domain systems
Proven analytical mindset and result-oriented work ethic
Ability to work independently while thriving in team environments
Experience with Formal Verification
Experience with Formal Verification

Bonus: Familiarity with C, emulation, or High-Level Synthesis (HLS)
Application deadline: 2025-09-08
