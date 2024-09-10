Asic Designer To Global Leader In Ict-Solutions
Ready to shape the future of mobile networks? Our client is seeking an ASIC Designer to join their dynamic team and drive innovation in 5G and 6G technology. If you have a passion for pushing boundaries and making a real impact, this is your chance to help create tomorrow's connectivity solutions. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client, a leader in information and communcation technology solutions, is at the forefront of creating the IPs that drive today's and tomorrow's mobile standards. With their ASIC IP unit based in the vibrant tech hub of Stockholm, they leverage the most advanced technologies, tools, and methodologies to stay ahead in the industry-and reshape it.
They are currently seeking a highly skilled engineer with expertise in ASIC IP design to lead innovation in the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector. In this role, you will play a key part in steering and contributing to the advancement of 5G and 6G technologies.
This is a consultant assignment, which means you will be hired by Academic Work and work as a consultant at the company in question. This is a long term assignment.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with tomorrow's technology and methodologies
• An international work environment characterized by a strong sense of collaboration and team spirit
• Being part of a dynamic unit where you can learn new things and experience exciting challenges through collaboration and creativity, with the possibility to grow within the company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Implement and systemise IP or subsystem designs that enable 5G and 6G communication.
• Work closely with experts and senior specialists to drive who is responsible for IP or subsystem development, including modelling, RTL design, block and subsystem level verification.
• Drive continuous improvements in products and processes and develop competence in the technical domain.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Post-secondary education in engineering physics, electrical engineering, or embedded systems.
• Work life experience within ASIC and/or FPGA Design.
• Experience with SystemVerilog and/or VHDL.
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Dedication to continuous improvement and optimizing workflows and processes.
• Passion for learning, innovation, and making a meaningful impact.
• Strong problem-solving abilities with a creative approach to finding solutions and seizing opportunities.
• A collaborative mindset that promotes teamwork and communication, while also thriving in independent tasks.
