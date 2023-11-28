Asic Architect (739362)
2023-11-28
About this opportunity
Product Engineering Unit Silicon at Ericsson is responsible for ASIC and FPGA development for all existing and future mobile standards, including 5G and 6G. The development is done in close collaboration with internal and external partners such as standardization teams, market leading silicon vendors and ASIC Design houses. We are working with innovative Silicon technologies, EDA tools and methodologies.
We are looking for expert System Architects that can drive systemization of our Digital ASIC & FPGAs in Lund, Sweden.
As part of the team, you will drive and give to the definition, systemization, and development of our digital ASICs and FPGAs of Ericsson 's mobile network infrastructure products for the 5G and upcoming 6G network.
As an ASIC Architect, you are actively involved from the early pre-study phase through definition and development of the ASIC project until the product has been released.
The position requires a proven ASIC experience in the systemization of advanced SoC, including implementation of signal processing algorithms as well as high-speed interfaces and CPU subsystems. Also, very good understanding of ASIC technology and design environments is required.
Our organization works in accordance to the Lean and Agile principles with close team interaction.
What you will do
Take care of systemization of ASICs and their blocks and subsystems.
Support design team during development, verification, and validation of the design.
Continuously improve and optimize ways of working.
Generate appropriate documentation.
You will bring
Master's Degree or PhD in Electronic Engineering or equivalent education is preferred.
At least 10 years of experience in advanced SoC development.
Good knowledge of ASIC technology, design environments and methodologies.
Domain expertise in few of the following areas.
Radio access system and their components.
Embedded CPUs and their associated IPs.
High speed interfaces, like PCIe, CPRI, JESD204, DDR, Ethernet.
The latest silicon tech nodes and implementation challenges.
Low power and energy efficient ASIC implementations.
Knowledge in VHDL and/or System Verilog.
Successful cross-team and cross-site experience.
Primary location for this role: Lund, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda, aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to the Line Manager.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and inspiration to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a ESDT team diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Skåne : Lund
