Asfaltsläggare
2024-02-24
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
About us:
BML Entreprenad is a Swedish Startup specialised in ground working. With a strong commitment to quality, we are experiencing rapid growth in the outdoor construction industry.
About the job:
As an Asphalt Worker at BML Entreprenad, your responsibilities will include preparing designated surfaces and manually laying asphalt. The surfaces typically range from 5 to 50 square meters, predominantly sidewalks but not limited to them. It is crucial that the project completion meets the standards set by the Swedish municipality you will be working for.
Experience and Skills:
B and/or BE driving license required.
Demonstrated experience in asphalt preparation and manual laying techniques.
Proficiency in handling asphalt materials and tools.
Ability to accurately measure and lay asphalt on surfaces ranging from 5 to 50 square meters.
Familiarity with sidewalk construction and repair processes.
Knowledge of safety protocols and regulations related to asphalt work.
Strong attention to detail to ensure the quality and accuracy of asphalt laying.
Ability to follow project plans and specifications closely to meet project requirements.
Effective communication skills to coordinate tasks and report progress to supervisors.
Flexibility to work on various outdoor construction projects beyond sidewalks. No matter the weather.
Physical stamina and strength to perform manual labor tasks associated with asphalt work for extended periods.
Perks and Benefits:
Competitive salary.
Access to training and development programs, including workshops, seminars, and certifications, to enhance skills and knowledge in the construction industry.
Opportunities for career advancement and professional development.
Provision of high-quality safety gear and equipment to ensure a safe working environment and protect against occupational hazards.
A collaborative and safety-focused work environment.
Recognition programs to acknowledge outstanding performance and contributions such as bonuses, and other incentives.
The chance to work on diverse and exciting construction projects.
How to Apply:
If you possess the necessary skills and are interested in the described position, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to ludbojan@gmail.com
. Please note that reference checks will be conducted as part of the application process.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15
E-post: LUDBOJAN@GMAIL.COM
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
