Company Description
Ubisoft's 20,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown.
Job Description
Are you looking for a chance to make your mark on a whole new game IP? Do you have the competency to lead a team of talented artists and guide them in creating inspiring concepts and game assets? If you answered yes, then you don't want to miss this chance!
We are looking for a passionate and buoyant Art Director to join us to play a significant role in shaping the style and looks for our new game IP. Leveraging Ubisoft Scalar, the game will have access to virtually unlimited amounts of computing power, testing your creativity on how to portray game worlds of the future.
What you will be doing:
Art Direction
Set the visual direction and style for our game projects, working closely with the game director and other creative leads to shape and communicate the artistic vision of the game.
Art leadership
Inspire and manage a team of artists, ensuring high-quality assets that align with the set artistic vision.
Manage a team of concept & 3D artists, be their goalkeeper, the voice and champion of the art vision towards other directors and leads.
Art Integration
Prepare for and partake in early check-ins and other pre-defined project stages of evaluation.
Collaborate with design and narrative teams to ensure a cohesive and engaging game world.
Validate output from internal partners or other parties.
Art Strategy
Iterate on throughput for the production cycle to support game play, narrative, and technical limitations.
Work with stakeholders on identifying internal partners and/or other parties required to succeed with the project.
Qualifications
We are striving toward increased diversity and want you to grow with us on this journey. So please don't shy away even if you don't tick all the boxes below. We are offering you larger questions to answer and new areas to investigate. Here you will be presented with an environment where you feel you can be heard and enthusiastic about your job and the industry at large.
We would love if you:
Are a goal-driven Art Director with experience of leading and managing artists.
Understand the full game dev cycle, what to anticipate and what it means to ship a major game title.
Loves all things in game design and can facilitate meetings on any game design area with ability for deep expertise within at least one of them.
Know how to guide artists, ensuring quality and that style is aligning with overall direction.
Understand the art components required to portray a believable game world.
Enjoy problem-solving and understand the importance of clear communication.
Have proven art skills: concepting/drawing, color theory, 3D assets, or other related.
This is a rare and exciting opportunity to join a leading organization in developing more interesting game worlds. You will be part of a passionate and collaborative team and receive market-based compensation while having the opportunity to grow and develop your skills and career. If you are ready to take this on, send us your CV together with your portfolio and tell us how you are a perfect fit for the role.
Additional Information
Apply to make it yours
Making good games takes effort, making great games takes a different type of thinking and is the key to unlocking our collective potential. We also want to ensure our developers reflect our players, so even if you don't tick all the boxes above but you have a willingness to learn, we're eager to hear how you can contribute. We're located at Fenix Stockholm, a re-imagined modern office block in the inner city district of Hagastaden.
