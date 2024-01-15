Art Director
2024-01-15
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Marketing & Communications team.
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS platform for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Art Director, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.
About the role
In the role of Art Director you will play a key role in activating our brand across various channels and markets. You will contribute to the entire content production process; conception, content creation, publication, follow-up and optimization. You will be responsible for overseeing and executing projects and activities, covering:
Developing conceptual ideation for marketing campaigns.
Making concepts come alive by working hands-on and in close collaboration with the creative team.
Creation and iteration of visual assets for digital advertisement, branding and other promotional activities.
Participate in the execution of the entire creative process within an allotted time frame and budget according to our content plan.
Lead the development of our visual brand and ensure brand consistency.
Lead presentations and effectively communicate a creative vision.
You will be part of the Marketing & Communications team, reporting to the Creative Director & Production Lead and working closely with the other members of our Creative team consisting of a Video Creator, Community Manager and a Copywriter. The team consists of specialists within digital and content marketing, opening up for great opportunities to learn from each others' skills. Our team will continue to grow in the near future with additional roles.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We believe that you are an optimist with a good sense of humour and a natural curiosity for understanding the world around you. You are results oriented, take initiative and strive to continuously develop your way of working and expand your skill-set. With a positive and adaptable attitude, you are capable of working independently whilst succeeding as part of a high-performance team.
You feel energised when working hands-on to solve a task or challenge and have the ability to move seamlessly from strategy and execution. You look forward to working in a team with a crucial impact on business growth whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition.
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a proven track record within the above content marketing areas and relevant practical experience from working in a B2B or SaaS company. We believe that you have:
Bachelor's degree in graphic design, fine arts or related fields or other relevant education
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud
Several years of professional experience in graphic design, including experience in a senior design role
Exceptional skills in layout, illustration and animation of digital assets.
Experience in working with 3D animations and motion (it is meriting if you have previously worked with Premiere Pro, FinalCut or similar).
Solid experience in the workings of developing a visual expression and assure its implementation across customer facing channels, with support and alignment with both MarCom team members and senior stakeholders in the organisation.
Strong communication and collaboration with attention to business objectives.
A passion for design and sustainability and the desire to stay ahead of the curve.
Position Green is a Scandinavian company that operates globally, requiring English proficiency and any of the Scandinavian languages (Swedish, Norwegian or Danish), both written and spoken.
What we offer you
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organizations.
What's next?
We greatly appreciate it if you could please share your portfolio as part of your application. We will keep our eyes out for engaging content.
