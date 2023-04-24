Art Director
Be Frank with us!
Are you a passionate Art Director with a special place in your heart for creative problem-solving and next generational technical solutions? Can you not help yourself from trying to understand how things work and figuring out how to best visualize that to the rest of the world? Do you love sharing your visionary creativity with highly skilled teams of brilliant artists and graphic designers, striving towards visual greatness with each deliverable? Then look no further! At Frank Valiant, we help our clients explain complex things in simple and exciting ways. We combine our storytelling skills and deep understanding of visual communication with our love for state-of-the-art technology. And we're looking for an Art Director to help us achieve visual excellence for the technical solutions that we create for our clients.
Core Responsibilities
As our new Art Director, you will be involved from the very early stages of our projects translating large-scale communication needs into amazing concepts and stories. You will work directly with the client and liaise with your in-house artists and graphic designers to figure out how to make the concept come alive and you will then take the lead in making sure we maintain visual consistency. You will report to our Creative Officer and work closely with the artists in our studio.
Do you have what it takes?
You are an exceptional individual who has real grit and a passion for creative problem-solving. You are looking for a senior creative role that works with both internal and external teams. You have experience running clear and concise pre-production to help both clients and production teams understand and get excited about a concept or project. You feel comfortable presenting and running meetings and workshops both internally and externally. You are a team player, a good listener, and take decisions with the project's best interest in mind. Ideally, we would like to see you having at least 8+ years of experience of art directing, working with the technical side of creativity. Moreover, you bring:
Experience developing communication concepts for B2B
A broad understanding for everything visual. This includes other media and a range of techniques
Strong and contagious curiosity for the boundaries within the tech industry
Confidence in leading the artists to success and politely pushing the existing mindset, of both team and customer, when needed
Flexibility to adapt your experience to new and evolving environments
You are a pixel warrior - you don't rely only on others to make it shine
It is meritorious if you have experience or knowledge of 3D animation and XR (extended reality)
Language requirements: English
What's in it for you? Thank you for asking!
At Frank Valiant we take care of our people and have done so during our growth over the years. In addition to your compensation package we offer our employees a dynamic and diverse workplace where we learn from each other and encourage different points of view. You will have access to some great minds and work with some very exciting projects and clients. We are open to a hybrid work solution but want your main workplace to be together with us in our beautiful offices in central Malmö. Join us in our mission to explain complex things in simple and exciting ways!
About us
Frank Valiant is a creative agency located in the heart of Malmö. We are in hypergrowth, delivering projects to some of the world's largest companies. We are so excited to bring on board new team members to help us continue to keep the bar extremely high for our deliverables. Frankers are passionate artists who take pride in delivering high-performance solutions and enjoy pushing technology to new limits. We're a tight team of people who like figuring out how things work. Så ansöker du
