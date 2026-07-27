Area Tech Manager - People
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job Description
Following the evolvement of our shared operating model, two new roles have been introduced that will lead the work in our Areas together – Area Tech Manager and Area Business Manager. We believe that the dual leadership helps establish clear ownership of responsibilities and supports balanced decision-making across areas such as customer value, technical feasibility, and overall cost. We want to establish clear tech accountability for engineering execution, delivery quality, and operational excellence – ensuring end‐to‐end responsibility for technology delivery. We also want to create clear business accountability for driving key outcomes, ensuring value realization – ensuring high focus on customer and business value.
We are now looking for an Area Tech Manager People in Corporate.
The Area Tech Manager is a senior tech leader accountable for end-to-end delivery and execution within a tech area covering related products and services aligned to key business capabilities.
The role ensures efficient, secure, and scalable delivery in line with strategic objectives, while maintaining strong operational performance. You will oversee multiple teams and be accountable for building and developing high-performing tech talent within the area.
By enabling effective day-to-day operations, the Area Tech Manager drives delivery, addresses technical debt, and supports the development of scalable, forward-looking solutions. The role contributes to the broader Tech Center portfolio and plays a key part in delivering business outcomes through aligned and integrated technology initiatives, while fostering an inclusive and high-performing engineering culture.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Domain Specific Responsibilities
Leading the delivery of People technology solutions across the end‐to‐end people lifecycle, including Attract, Retain, Develop, Contribution and Rewards, ensuring seamless support for core people processes and business needs.
Ensuring robust, scalable and enterprise People platforms, through close cross‐area collaboration, based on SaaS solutions with a strong experience layer, core data and transactional foundation, where SAP SuccessFactors acts as a central platform complemented by a variety of other bought solutions.
Driving architectural coherence and continuous modernization across the People technology landscape, including exploring and enabling the adoption of AI and agentic AI capabilities that can significantly transform people processes, services and employee experiences at scale.
Strategic & Delivery Leadership
Translate tech strategy and business objectives into actionable plans and take overall accountability for RUN/Tech Operations within the area
Oversee the delivery structure across products, services, and programs to ensure stable, scalable, and cost‐efficient tech solutions
Manage dependencies, resources, and capacity to enable effective roadmap execution and support business outcomes
Drive adoption of secure, robust, and scalable technologies and promote continuous improvement across the area
Partner with Area Business Manager/business counterparts to align priorities and synchronize delivery
Contribute to portfolio planning to ensure strategic alignment with enterprise architecture and tech strategy
Financial Accountability
Own and manage the area's tech budget, ensuring efficient, transparent allocation and spend
Maintain budget planning and implementation in alignment with workforce plans
Optimize resource utilization while upholding strong financial accountability
Architecture & Development
Ensure solution architecture aligns with target architecture and collaborate with the CTO Office on strategic direction
Promote effective use of tools, methodologies, and engineering standards, technical quality, operational resilience, and modern engineering practices
Operational Excellence
Oversee operational stability and performance, ensuring secure and resilient operations aligned with strategic goals
Monitor and report technical KPIs (e.g., uptime, compliance, support)
Lead proactive risk management, including incident handling and mitigation planning
Drive innovation, simplification, and reduction of technical debt.
Engage internal teams and external partners to support aligned and timely delivery
People & Culture
Lead and develop engineering talent, coaching leaders and enabling technical and delivery excellence
Cultivate a culture of innovation, collaboration, and psychological safety
Hold formal staff responsibility, including recruitment, contribution talks, and workforce planning aligned with broader tech strategy and capability needs
Stakeholder Engagement
Work closely with business stakeholders to coordinate cross‐area dependencies and secure delivery of business outcomes
Act as the primary technology contact within the area and manage relevant vendor and partner relationships
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for someone who brings:
Experience delivering technology solutions within People and HR, supporting end‐to‐end people processes across the people lifecycle such as Attract, Retain, Develop, Contribution and Rewards.
Strong understanding of modern People technology landscapes, with a focus on SaaS solutions, experience layers, core data and transactional processes, where SAP SuccessFactors acts as a central platform complemented by a variety of other bought solutions.
Experience driving modernization and innovation in People processes through technology, including understanding how AI and agentic AI can fundamentally shift how people services, decision support and employee experiences are delivered at scale
Deep expertise in software engineering, technology execution and architecture principles
Proven experience in technology leadership, preferably across multiple products/services in a complex environment requiring collaboration with multiple business stakeholders
Demonstrated success in leading cross-functional tech teams and delivering tech solutions at scale
Experience in agile methodologies, DevOps, and continuous improvement
Financial acumen and experience managing budgets and resource allocation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Liljeholmstorget (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10012963